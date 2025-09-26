Who are Mahmood Rababah, Ahmad Mawed, Mustafa Matalgah? 3 arrested after Houston youth baseball coach shot

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals after a Houston youth baseball coach was injured in a shooting incident on Sunday. The three were arrested for shooting in the direction of a field where a baseball coach and players were engaged in a pregame prayer. (Waller County Sheriff's Office)

They are Mahmood Rababah, Ahmad Mawed, and Mustafa Matalgah. “On 09/21/2025, at approximately 09:45 am, deputies with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunfire near the Ameripark youth baseball field located at 4256 F.M. 2855, Katy, Tx,” the sheriff's office shared in an official statement.

The coach and players were engaged in pregame prayers, when the shots rang out. The incident took place at Ameripark youth baseball field, which is also known as The Rac, in the town of Katy. The shooters were on a neighboring property and were firing in direction of the youth basketball fields. Local media reports said they were 600 meters away. Video of the incident shows people scramble when they hear gunshots.

The clip also shows one person seemingly get hit. The victim was the baseball coach, multiple media outlets reported. He was reportedly hit in the shoulder, in an incident “involving recreational shooting on a nearby property,” as per a statement shared with Fox News. The coach was administered medical treatment on the baseball field itself, before being transported to a hospital. He was reportedly released later in the day.

Houston Warriors founder Andy Baize told KHOU-11 that the coach had ‘literally’ taken a bullet for a child. “He literally took the bullet for a child that was to his left, and so thankfully we avoided a major disaster. Still very, very emotional over it,” Baize said, adding, “When he was struck by the bullet, his first reaction was to get down to the ground, cover his kids and get them to a safe space.”

Meanwhile, activities at the complex have been suspended, pending the closure of the investigation, which remains active, authorities told local media. They also shared more information about the three people who have been arrested in the matter.

Who are the three people arrested?

The three people who have been arrested are Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, Ahmad Mawed, and Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah. They are 23, 21, and 27 years old, respectively.

They have been charged with ‘Deadly Conduct, Discharge of a Firearm, a felony offense,’ the sheriff's office shared in a statement. They were reportedly each being held on a $100,000 bond.

“These charges underscore the seriousness of discharging firearms in a manner that endangers lives,” the sheriff's office added.