2025 MLB playoffs: Bracket, wild card standings, division races heading into final weekend

The 2025 regular season of the Major League Baseball (MLB) is heading into its final weekend, and the postseason bracket is not set yet. Division races remain tight in both the American and National leagues. One National League wild card spot will be decided in the next three days. Major League Baseball is headed into its final weekend.(AP)

American League playoff race

Two teams are already safe in the AL East, according to USA Today. The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees have clinched their postseason spot. But both the teams tied for first place with Toronto currently holding the tiebreaker. The Yankees will need to finish a game ahead to win the division crown.

In the AL Central, the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers are ones to watch, with Cleveland currently holding the head-to-head advantage. Whichever team misses out on the division is still in line for a wild-card spot. The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are also making their way up in the standings.

Seattle has already wrapped up the AL West title, but Houston is still in the wild card race.

If the season ended Friday, the AL bracket would look like this:

Byes: Blue Jays, Mariners

Wild card series: Tigers at Guardians; Red Sox at Yankees

AL wild card standings (The top three qualify for the playoffs)

Yankees (91-68): clinched

Red Sox (87-72): +1 game

Tigers (86-73)

Astros (85-74): 1 GB

American League division races

AL East

Toronto Blue Jays (91-68): clinched postseason spot but will hold head-to-head tiebreaker vs Yankees

New York Yankees (91-68): clinched postseason spot

AL Central

Cleveland Guardians (86-73): will hold head-to-head tiebreaker vs Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers (86-73)

AL West

Seattle Mariners (90-69): have clinched the AL West title

Houston Astros (85-74)

National League playoff race

The Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers have already secured the division titles. The Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres have clinched their playoff spots, but whoever finishes higher will host a wild-card series.

The final postseason slot will be a three-way fight between the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, and Arizona Diamondbacks, CBS Sports reported. The Mets enter the final weekend in control but have very little room for error.

If the season ended Friday, the NL bracket would look like this:

Byes: Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies

NL wild card series: Mets at Dodgers; Padres at Cubs

NL wild card standings (The top three qualify for the playoffs)

Cubs (89-70): clinched postseason spot

Padres (87-72): clinched postseason spot

Mets (82-77)

Reds (81-78): 1 GB

Diamondbacks (80-79): 2 GB

Also Read: MLB approves ball-strike challenge system for next season

National League division races

NL East

Philadelphia Phillies (94-65): have clinched NL East title

New York Mets (82-77)

NL Central

Milwaukee Brewers (96-63): have clinched NL Central title

Chicago Cubs (89-70): clinched postseason berth

NL West

Los Angeles Dodgers (90-69): have clinched NL West title

San Diego Padres (87-72): have 3 GB, but clinched postseason berth

Every game this weekend will decide seeding or survival. The American League East and Central are on the line, and the last NL wild card will be claimed by either New York, Cincinnati, or Arizona.

FAQs:

1. How many MLB teams make the playoffs?

Twelve teams qualify for the MLB postseason — six from each league.

2. Which American League teams have clinched a playoff spot?

The Blue Jays, Yankees, Mariners, and Guardians have secured postseason berths.

3. Which National League teams are already in the playoffs?

The Phillies, Brewers, Dodgers, Cubs, and Padres have clinched postseason spots.