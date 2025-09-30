'Skyrim Grandma' Shirley Curry announces retirement from uploading The Elder Scrolls videos: 'I’m tired'

Shirley Curry, known to many as Skyrim Grandma, has announced she will stop uploading videos of The Elder Scrolls ahead of her 90th birthday. Shirley Curry, known to many as Skyrim Grandma, has announced retirement. (Shirley Curry/ Facebook)

In a YouTube post titled My Goodbye to Skyrim, Curry said her time creating Skyrim content had ended after more than a decade.

"This has come to this because I'll soon be 90 years old," Curry said. "Every time I come up with a new idea for how to play a story in Skyrim... I may make one or two or three with a new character and then I'm bored again. So that's why I'm going to stop uploading anything to do with Skyrim."

"I'm tired, I'm not having any fun with it anymore, probably because of all the little kids on there," she added. Curry said she no longer receives the type of feedback she used to. "All I get is 'Hi Grandma, I love you Grandma' — that isn't what I'm spending my time making and uploading videos for."

Curry has stepped away before, only to return, such as earlier this year when she played The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. This time, however, she suggested her retirement was final.

Shirley Curry would keep posting on her Bible study

For those still wanting Skyrim content, Curry pointed fans to the community-made mod that features her as a follower, available on Nexus Mods. She also said she would keep posting on her Bible study channel and invited fans to join her there.

Curry did not mention her planned appearance in The Elder Scrolls 6. Bethesda has said she will be included in some form, though the game remains without a release date years after its teaser trailer.

Shirley Curry may still post the occasional vlog

"The regulars that have been with me a long time — because I've been playing Skyrim and uploading it for about 15 years — those I will still appreciate hearing from," Curry said. She noted she may still post the occasional vlog and left her email and mailing address for fans who wanted to stay in touch.

"I think that's about all I have to say," she concluded. "I hope my older viewers will stay with me and keep talking with me as you have been."