American vlogger left speechless after exploring ‘futuristic’ library in China: ‘Feels like Harry Potter movie’

An American vlogger has captured attention after sharing a video of his visit to what he described as a futuristic library in Chengdu, China. An American visitor was left speechless after exploring futuristic library in China.(Instagram/christian.grossi_)

Christian Grossi shared a video on his Instagram account. In the clip, Grossi can be heard saying: "Welcome to a modern wonder of the world. This is the bookshop of the future in China. I cannot believe my eyes. This feels like something out of Harry Potter, and I've never seen the movies, but I'm assuming that's what this looks like. This is insane."

He went on to describe spiral staircases leading to multiple floors, balconies offering endless views, and even English-language books on display. "If you're a book person, you would love this. If you're a café person, you would love it. They have this too. However, if you just love architecture, China is your place," he said.

Check out the clip here:

A chance find

According to Grossi, the discovery was entirely accidental. He explained in his post: "This video is from Chengdu China, the city of Panda bears. Chengdu is a tier 2 city meaning it is a growing city but prices are relatively cheap. This library is located on the 3rd floor of a shopping mall and you would have no idea it is there just from seeing the entrance. I found the Fangsuo bookstore by accident when I went to have lunch in China. But when I walked inside I could not believe my eyes."

He also highlighted how the space is free to enter. "You are not obligated to buy a book or even a coffee. Which I think is a major contrast to the USA which would definitely charge an entrance fee," Grossi added.

Online reactions

The clip, which has amassed more than four lakh views, has sparked lively reactions from viewers. One user wrote, "This really looks like something out of a fantasy movie. I would travel just for this." Another commented, "China always surprises me with its architecture, this is simply breathtaking."

Others expressed envy, with one saying, "We need something like this in the United States. Our libraries and bookshops feel outdated compared to this." A viewer noted, "The mix of café culture with books is genius, I could spend hours here." Another comment read, "The design feels like it’s made to inspire readers and dreamers."