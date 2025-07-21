Why Trump wants Cleveland Guardians, Washington Commanders to go back to being called Indians and Redskins

President Donald Trump on Sunday demanded that the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Guardians go back to their old names out of respect for native Americans. The NFL franchise was formerly called Redskins, and the MLB side was named the Cleveland Indians. Donald Trump has called for the Commanders and Guardians to change their names(HT_PRINT)

In a post on Truth Social, Trump publicly called on the owners of both teams to consider these changes.

“The Washington “Whatever’s” should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this. Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, with a storied past. Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!” Trump said in the post.

Why does Trump want the Commanders, Guardians to change their names?

Trump argued that there is a “big clamoring” for the return of the original names, asserting that “our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen.”

He further added that their “heritage and prestige” are being “systematically taken away,” suggesting the name changes in 2021–2022 erased a valued legacy.

Team owners, including Josh Harris (Commanders) and Paul Dolan (Guardians), have resisted, citing brand investment and public feedback since 2022.

Harris has repeatedly affirmed the Commanders’ name is permanent, while Dolan’s “awakening” after George Floyd’s death drove the Guardians’ shift, supported by Native American groups like the National Congress of American Indians, which opposed the old names.