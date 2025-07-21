Why Donald Trump’s approval ratings have dipped to a new low. Poll makes revelations

Support for President Donald Trump has declined significantly, according to a new CBS/YouGov poll released on July 20. The poll highlighted growing public dissatisfaction with key aspects of his administration during second term, including his immigration policies. US President Donald Trump's approval ratings have fallen in July.(HT_PRINT)

Among the 2,343 adults who were surveyed between July 16 to July 18, 56 per cent said they disapproved of Donald Trump’s handling of immigration. The figure was up from 46 per cent in February. Trump’s overall approval, the CBS/YouGov poll stated, has also declined to 42 per cent from 45 per cent in June and 47 per cent in mid-April. The disapproval rate has climbed to 58 per cent.

The poll identified that immigration was the top issue affecting voter views, with 61 per cent of respondents saying it ‘mattered a lot’ in shaping their opinion of Trump’s performance: higher than inflation, tariffs, or the economy.

Also read: ‘Bibi acted like a madman’: Team Trump not very happy with Netanyahu, says report

Support for Donald Trump's deportation programs drop

The poll, according to another USA Today report, showed that public support for Trump’s deportation initiative has also plummeted with 49 per cent approving the program, down from 59 per cent in February. The Opposition is particularly high among Democrats (86 per cent) and independents (59 per cent), while 91 per cent of Republicans still back the initiative.

The poll also found Americans increasingly believe that deportations efforts are not focusing on hardened criminals and that more people are being deported than initially expected. The CBS report stated that Hispanic voters, who believed in Donald Trump initially, now showed reduced support with only one-third approving just one-third approving his performance: down from half at the start of his second term.

Detention facilities and political divide

According to USA Today, Trump’s use of detention centers is also under fire with 58 per cent disapproving of his ways. The split again runs across party lines with 85 per cent of Republicans supporting the use of detention facilities compared to just 15 per cent of Democrats.

This survey highlighted that there is a growing partisan divide where MAGA-aligned voters have remained strongly supportive but the broader public sentiment is veering in the opposite direction.

Also read: Did Elon Musk alter his phone number amid nasty fallout with Donald Trump? Surprising details revealed

Economy still a pressure point

Although Trump’s immigration policies dominate the headlines, inflation still remains the top economic concern with nearly 70 per cent of the respondents saying Trump is not doing enough to lower prices. A new low of 36 per cent approve of his inflation handling.

The recently passed ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Act is also facing headwinds, the CBS poll showed, with six in 10 disapproving of it. Most believe that the Trump-introduced Bill benefits the wealthy over the working and middle class. Many Americans, as per the poll, admitted to not understanding the bill’s details.

Whether the downward fall for Trump will continue depends on how his government responds to mounting concerns.

FAQs

Q1: What is President Trump's current approval rating?

A: According to the CBS/YouGov poll, his approval is at 42 per cent, with 58 per cent disapproval.

Q2: What percentage of Americans approve of his immigration policies?

A: Only 44 per cent approve, down from 54 per cent in February. Deportation support dropped from 59 per cent to 49 per cent.

Q3: Is there a political divide in support for immigration enforcement?

A: Yes. 91 per cent of Republicans support deportation policies, while 86 per cent of Democrats oppose them.

Q4: How do Americans view detention centers?

A: About 58 per cent disapprove, while only 42 per cent approve. Support remains high among Republicans.