Did Elon Musk alter his phone number amid nasty fallout with Donald Trump? Surprising details revealed

Elon Musk, the SpaceX CEO, changed his phone number following a bitter battle with President Donald Trump, stated House Speaker Mike Johnson. Elon Musk and Donald Trump's friendship has again taken a U-turn amid difference of opinions over several key issues.(AFP FILE)

Speaking to The New York Post after the public spectacle between Trump and his so-called First Buddy, Jonson said that he learned about the change after he tried to get in touch with the billionaire. “I sent him a long text message, and then his phone number changed...after the blow-up,” he explained. “(Later I) realized I was sending it out into the ether somewhere and he never read it, so I look forward to meeting with him in person. We got to make that right,” he added.

During the conversation with the POST, Johnson stated that he and other government officials were able to speak with Musk through a third party if needed. He expressed hope that the President and the X owner could reconcile amid their ongoing dispute. He further highlighted “multitude of factors” that led to the rivalry between the duo, saying, “Frankly, I think the president was of that mind as well, but there's some tension there.”

Musk and Trump's escalating feud

A public feud broke out between Musk and Trump, who were formerly close friends, over the so-called Big Beautiful Bill that the US President signed earlier this month. The measure restricts millions of people's availability of food assistance and healthcare programs while lowering taxes for rich Americans. Trump and Musk attacked one another on social media in a number of posts and since then Johnson has declared his intention to act as a “peacemaker in all of it.” He said: “I have great respect for what he's (Musk) done, and I just want him to fully understand what we're doing and remind him of the strategy. This is a long-term play.”

Musk, a tech entrepreneur who resigned as director of the Department of Government Efficiency and began an online fight with Trump earlier this month, has been adding his social media feed with criticism of Trump and his government's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Musk takes swipe at Trump over Epstein list

In one of his posts, Musk blasted the Trump administration's actions amid ongoing uproar over Epstein list. He called it "a cover up (obviously)", stressing that “so many powerful people want that list suppressed.”

When Trump referred to the case as the “Epstein Hoax,” Musk quipped, “Wow, amazing that Epstein 'killed himself' and Ghislaine is in federal prison for a hoax,” implying former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for assisting Epstein sexually abuse minor girls.