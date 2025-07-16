We should put everything out there: US Speaker Mike Johnson breaks with Trump government on release of Epstein files

US Speaker Mike Johnson broke with the Trump administration on the stance on the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Speaking on The Benny Show, he said, “We should put everything out there.” US Speaker Mike Johnson called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to ‘come forward’ and explain things to everybody.(Getty Images via AFP)

He was asked whether there would be a vote on allowing Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's longtime accomplice, to testify regarding the files before Congress, something she is reportedly willing to do. Johnson was also asked if he would side with Republican stalwarts like Marjorie Taylor Greene, in trying to subpoena the files from the Department of Justice.



What US Speaker said on Epstein files release

While the Speaker said he had not spoken to the Republicans calling for the release of the files, he acknowledged that he was ‘for transparency’, and referred to Republican stalwart and former President of the US Ronald Reagan, in the process.

“We should trust the American people. I believe in that principle, and I know President Trump does as well,” the Speaker said. While expressing his trust in Trump and noting the ‘delicate’ nature of the subject, Johnson, nonetheless, doubled down and said it was for the American people to decide after the contents of the file were made public.

He added that he was not privy to what the White House team might know on the matter, but called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to ‘come forward’ and explain things to everybody.

Johnson's statement comes at a time when Trump has doubled down on calling the Epstein list a hoax concocted by Democrats, and stated that he thinks Bondi should release whatever she feels is ‘relevant’.