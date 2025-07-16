Meet Ralph Norman: Sole Republican who voted ‘yes’ to Epstein files release

The Republicans have resoundingly voted against the Democrats' attempts to release the Epstein Files. While the House Rules Committee voted against it on Monday, the Democrats lost the larger Congress vote today as well. He is the chairman of the House Conservative Opportunity Society. (U.S. Representative Ralph Norman's website)

However, there was one Republican in the Monday vote who said ‘yes’ to the release of the Epstein Files.

Who voted ‘yes’ to Epstein Files release

Congressman Ralph Norman, from South Carolina's 5th district, voted with the Democrats for the release of the files. California Congressman Ro Khanna on X (formerly Twitter) shared, “Republicans blocked my amendment tonight. But Republican @RepRalphNorman voted with us. We won't stop until the files are released. This may have been our first attempt, but the public will not be gaslit. We will keep fighting for transparency.”

Norman is the chairman of the House Conservative Opportunity Society, and his political career has seen him in both the South Carolina House of Representatives and the U.S. House of Representatives, voting for limited government, individual liberties, and sound financial policies.

Speaking to Axios, he said, “The public's been asking for it, I think there are files. All of a sudden to not have files is a bit strange,” adding that he trusted President Trump to do the right thing.

Other Republicans who want more info on Epstein Files

While Norman voted ‘yes’ to the release, another Republican Congressman, Chip Roy of Texas, did not vote.

Chip has been a holdout, but there are others among the GOP who seek more information on the Epstein Files. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a longtime Trump supporter, has been a vocal voice, although she voted against the release of the files.

“You're telling me that the FBI can't find any communications or connections to others involved?," Republican Congressman Eric Burlison wrote on X.

“Jeffrey Epstein didn’t traffic himself. The DOJ just closed the case, and no client list, no accountability, and now a missing minute of surveillance footage. The American people aren’t stupid. The victims deserve justice. Not another cover-up”, he added.

Republican Congressman Michael Cloud of Texas, told Axios, “I think the American people think there's more to the story than what we're being told...that there's just some things that don't pass the sniff test.”

Louisiana senator John Kennedy, told NBC News, “I think it's perfectly understandable that the American people would like to know who he trafficked those women to and why they weren't prosecuted.”