‘Bibi acted like a madman’: Team Trump not very happy with Netanyahu, says report

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acted like a madman and he bombs everything all the time, a White House official told Axios, referring to the recent Israeli attack on the Syrian presidential place. US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Netanyahu departs the White House in Washington. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

"Bibi acted like a madman. He bombs everything all the time. This could undermine what Trump is trying to do," the US official said.

The White House official's remarks come amid the Israeli airstrikes in Damascus, while also hitting government forces in the south. Israel also attacked the compound of the Holy Family Catholic Church, the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip.

Another US official said that US President Donald Trump called Netanyahu following the Gaza church strike and demanded an explanation, according to the Axios report.

"The feeling is that every day there is something new. What the f***?" the official said.

The remark comes days after Netanyahu was on a third visit to the US, where he had several meetings with Trump, including a dinner at the White House. However, there was no breakthrough in the Gaza War.

A third White House official told that there is a growing skepticism inside the Trump administration regarding Netanyahu, suggesting that the Israeli PM is "too itchy and too disruptive."

"Netanyahu is sometimes like a child who just won't behave," a US official said.

However, there was no response from Israeli spokesperson Ziv Agmon regarding Trump's remarks.

Following the Israeli attack in Syria, the US worked to put an end to the conflict and the American Ambassador to Turkey announced a ceasefire between the two countries.

Though the US has brokered a ceasefire that stopped the Israeli escalation, the Trump administration is more alarmed about Netanyahu and his regional policies, the Axios report said, quoting six US officials.

Trump-Netanyahu 'bonhomie' remains

Trump, however, has not publicly criticised, nor made it clear if he shares the same frustrations as his officials.

In a video, released during Netanyahu's US visit, the Israeli PM while speaking in English spoke of the “unshakeable alliance” between the two countries and repeatedly praised Trump.

“His leadership today has created a pivot of history that can help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace,” Netanyahu said in Trump's presence.

Netanyahu also unveiled a letter in front of reporters to announce that he had nominated Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize.