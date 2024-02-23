Infielder Gio Urshela and the Detroit Tigers agree to $1.5 million, 1-year contract

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Infielder Gio Urshela and the Detroit Tigers agreed Thursday to a $1.5 million, one-year contract, a move that figures to create competition at third base with Zach McKinstry, Matt Vierling and Andy Ibañez. HT Image

Urshela can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $100,000 each for 500 and each additional 30 through 620.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The 32-year-old Colombian hit .299 with two homers and 24 RBIs in 62 games last season for the Los Angeles Angels, who acquired him from Minnesota in November 2022. He played 37 games at third base, 22 at first, nine and shortstop and one at third.

Urshela broke his left pelvis last June 15 when he fell awkwardly at first base while trying to beat out a grounder. He had an $8.4 million salary last year in his final season of arbitration eligibility.

Urshela has a .277 batting average with 64 homers and 280 RBIs over eight seasons with the Cleveland (2015, '17), Toronto (2018), the New York Yankees (2019-21), Minnesota (2022) and the Angels.

The Tigers designated outfielder T.J. Hopkins for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Urshela. The 27-year-old Hopkins made his major league debut last season, hitting .171 with one RBI in 25 games with the Cincinnati Reds.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports