Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs receive bad news ahead of Ravens clash; Week 4 verdict out

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could be doubtful for the Sunday NFL clash against Baltimore Ravens. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the 13 players on the team's latest injury update.(AP)

The 30-year-old has been listed as a concern on the Chief's injury report.

What happened to Patrick Mahomes

It has been announced that Mahomes suffered a right wrist injury. He is one of the 13 players on the Chiefs' latest injury update.

Mahomes' news comes at time when the Chiefs are struggling with early season injuries. Other players who are on the list include Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals, Kristian Fulton and Mike Danna.

Fulton and Danna, 27, will reportedly have limited participation in practice, and their status will continue to be monitored. Mahomes, meanwhile, has been noted as a full participant in training, meaning he is not currently considered a major risk to miss the Ravens game. However, more updates will be provided ahead of the clash.

What next for Kansas City Chiefs

If Mahomes is left out of the game, Garner Minshew is the only choice the Chiefs have for quarterback. Chris Oladokun, 28, is in the practice squad.

The Chiefs kicked off the 2025 season with back-to-back losses, but then managed a win, and will look to keep the momentum going. They lost 27-21 to Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 and were defeated by three points by Philadelphia Eagles.

Their' victory came against the New York Giants.

Ahead of the Ravens clash, the opposition coach John Harbaugh said, “Nobody's playing perfect football. It's early in the season. We're playing some good football teams. That's a good thing, because that forces you to be your best. You can't worry too much about any kind of record or anything like that at this point. It's a long season. A lot of games to be played. But what kind of team we become is really the important thing right now, and that's really what we're focused on," as per Associated Press.