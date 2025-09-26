Who was Billy Vigar? The former Arsenal footballer who tragically died at the age of 21

Former Arsenal youth player Billy Vigar died at the age of 21 after sustaining a brain injury during a Non League Premier match in England. The news of his death was confirmed by his club, Chichester City, on Thursday. The forward was hurt in the match against Wingate and Finchley FC last weekend after reportedly colliding with a wall at the side of the field. Billy Vigar passed away at the age of 21. (Arsenal - X)

He sustained a brain injury and was placed in an induced coma. On Tuesday, he underwent an operation to improve the chances of his recovery. However, according to the official statement issued by his club, the injury proved too much for the youngster, and he passed away on the morning of September 25.

In view of the tragedy, Chichester's game against Lewes on Saturday, September 27, has been postponed. The Isthmian League Premier Division also announced that a minute of silence will be observed before all matches this weekend, and all players will wear black armbands.

All you need to know about Vigar's career

Vigar was born in 2003 in Worthing, West Sussex, England. He first came to the limelight when he joined Arsenal’s youth academy at the age of 14. He then progressed through the ranks within the youth structure. He eventually played at the U18 and U21 levels. It was in 2022 that he signed his first professional contract with Arsenal.

However, he was never able to break into Arsenal's first team in the Premier League. Eventually, he was loaned to Derby County Under-21s in the second half of the 2022-23 season. He also made his way to Eastbourne Borough (also at the non-league level) to get some senior playing time. Arsenal described him as a "power player, quick and a determined forward."

After leaving Arsenal in 2021, he signed for Hastings United. In the summer of 2025, he joined Chichester City, playing in the Isthmian League Premier Division, which is the seventh tier of English football.