Charli XCX's SNL outfit sparks speculation amid rumored Taylor Swift feud, Netizens say ‘girlies are fighting…’

Pop star Charli XCX made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live on October 11, and her outfit immediately sent fans into detective mode. The Brat hitmaker joined musician Role Model on stage during his performance of Sally, When the Wine Runs Out, playing the part of his recurring on-stage muse ‘Sally’, reported People. Charli XCX made a surprise SNL cameo as ‘Sally’ in a Kansas City shirt after Taylor Swift’s diss track

Charli, 33, strutted onto the set wearing a black mini skirt, sunglasses, and a T-shirt which read “Max’s Kansas City”. The moment had fans screaming, and social media quickly lit up with theories about whether the top was a deliberate statement linked to Taylor Swift.

Charli XCX on SNL: Subtle fashion statement or a feud in fabric?

Swift (35) and Charli’s rumored feud has been the subject of speculation since the release of her song Actually Romantic from the Grammy winner’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. Fans believe the track aims at Charli, especially given her earlier song Everything Is Romantic from Brat. The two previously collaborated during Swift’s Reputation tour, but rumors of tension have swirled since, according to another Teen Vogue report.

Post the 360 singer’s SNL appearance, users on social media had wild reactions. Here’s what they said:

“CHARLI XCX AS SNL SALLY WAS NOT ON MY BINGO CARD,” a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another user wrote, “Oh! Taylor is screaming into her pillows rn.”

Another user wrote, “Charli on SNL in a Kansas city shirt?!? The girlies are fighting publicly,” referencing the frequent presence of Swift in Kansas City with fiancé Travis Kelce, a Kansas City Chiefs player.

An account commented, “So Charli wearing a Kansas City shirt on SNL tonight was definitely an interesting choice.”

However, not everyone believed the shirt was a deliberate statement. Some pointed out the shirt belongs to Role Model, who wore the same one in promotional photos for the SNL episode earlier that week. His latest album, Kansas Anymore, also references the city in its title, suggesting Charli’s outfit was likely a nod to him rather than a jab at Swift, stated another USA Weekly report.

The ‘Max’s Kansas City’ design also alludes to the legendary New York nightclub, known for hosting icons like Andy Warhol and Lou Reed: both artists Charli has previously cited as inspirations.

Inside the SNL performance

At one point in the performance, Role Model yelled, "Where's my Sally tonight?" when Charli emerged from behind a set of doors. The two danced playfully for a bit before she removed her sunglasses, smiled at him, and exited through the other door to a thunderous applause.

Charli became another celebrity in the footsteps of many celebrities who have joined Role Model as "Sally," including Hilary Duff, Troye Sivan, Reneé Rapp, Natalie Portman, and Conan Gray.

FAQs

Why did Charli XCX wear a “Max’s Kansas City” shirt on SNL?

While some fans believe it was a jab at Taylor Swift, it’s more likely a nod to Role Model’s album Kansas Anymore or a tribute to the famous New York club.

Is there a feud between Charli XCX and Taylor Swift?

Neither artist has confirmed a feud, though fan theories suggest that Swift’s song “Actually Romantic” references Charli.

Who is Role Model?

Role Model, born Tucker Pillsbury, is a singer-songwriter who performed as the musical guest on SNL alongside host Amy Poehler.