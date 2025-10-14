Fact Check: Did Travis Kelce sue Karoline Leavitt for $50 million over ‘shocking live TV attack’?

A false claim recently circulated online that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had filed a $50 million lawsuit against White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt following a “shocking live TV attack.” False claim circulated online that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had filed a $50 million lawsuit against White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. (AP)

Social media posts spreading the claim included the headline: "YOU WERE BEATEN — PAY NOW!" Travis Kelce Sues Karoline Leavitt and Network for $50 MILLION After Shocking Live TV Attack"

The post concluded with, “Kelce’s message is clear: respect must go both ways. And as one commentator put it — This wasn’t just about football. It was about dignity, live on national TV.”

The false story alleged that during a post-game interview, Leavitt accused Kelce of “representing a broken system,” and that Kelce later sued her and the network for defamation, citing “malicious intent and reputational damage.”

The claim gained wide attention across multiple social media platforms.

The truth? No such interview or lawsuit took place

In reality, no such interview or lawsuit took place. Searches across Bing, DuckDuckGo, and Yahoo found no credible news reports confirming the claim. Additionally, HT.com could not independently verify these claims.

The story was fabricated and is part of a broader pattern of false celebrity claims circulating online to generate advertising revenue through linked websites.

One such report repeated the fake scenario in greater detail, describing an alleged on-air confrontation in which Leavitt called Kelce “hypocritical” and part of a “corrupt system,” while claiming he stayed calm throughout.

An analysis using the AI text detector ZeroGPT suggested the article was likely created using artificial intelligence. While AI-detection tools are not always reliable, the exaggerated tone, lack of sources, and structure of the article further supported that it was machine-generated content.