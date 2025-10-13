Travis Kelce teases ESPN’s host in viral post Chiefs vs Lions game interview: ‘Why can’t we get you…’ | Watch

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had fans laughing and ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt slightly flustered after their post-game chat took an unexpected turn on Sunday night. Following the Chiefs’ 30-17 victory over the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift’s fiancé sat down for a live interview with Van Pelt on SportsCenter. The All-Pro tight end, who contributed 78 yards on six receptions, was in high spirits after helping his team level their record to 3-3. Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has caught ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt off guard with a lighthearted challenge.(Getty Images via AFP)

However, what began as a routine post-game discussion soon turned into a friendly challenge when Kelce jokingly called out the veteran ESPN anchor.

‘Why can’t we get you out here to Arrowhead,’ Travis Kelce asks Scott Van Pelt

According to Marca, while teasing the anchor, Kelce said, “You were in Jacksonville last week and you got them all fired up,” referring to the Chiefs’ earlier loss to the Jaguars.

He added, “Why can’t we get you out here to Arrowhead to fire up the KC crowd?”

Caught off guard, Van Pelt chuckled and explained he was in Florida for family reasons. “My wife’s from Jacksonville. You want me to bang on the drum, I will do it; they never asked,” the ESPN anchor said.

The unexpected back-and-forth quickly became one of the night’s viral moments, with fans flooding social media over the pair’s easy camaraderie. Van Pelt, laughing through Kelce’s challenge, quipped, “If I do that, I will never be allowed back home in Washington!”

Playing along, Kelce responded, saying, “Just follow my brother’s footsteps, man. You will be good to go.”

ESPN segment delights fans

The exchange between the NFL star and the host was so smooth that the viewers called it “one of the most entertaining post-game interviews of the season”.

A fan page for Kelce shared a snippet on X (formerly Twitter) captioning it: “Travis chats with SVP after the Chiefs win!”

“Ok but this is who & what I was focused on before I was so rudely interrupted,” said one user reacting to their talk.

Another fan commenting below the post, said, “Kelce had a very physical game last night and I’m happy he’s okay, but this took me out after Hollywood’s touchdown.”

