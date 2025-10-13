Taylor Swift announces The End of an Era docuseries, fans say ‘not ready to…’

Taylor Swift has officially confirmed what fans have been speculating for months: a behind-the-scenes look at her record-breaking Eras Tour is coming soon. Taylor Swift fans react to Eras Tour: The End of an Era docuseries announcement: ‘Not ready to…’(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

The six-part docuseries The End of an Era will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on December 12. It will also be accompanied by a new concert film, The Eras Tour: The Final Show, featuring the entire Tortured Poets Department segment. This marks Swift and Disney's third collaboration after Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions (2020) and the Eras Tour concert film (2023).

The announcement, made on Good Morning America on October 13, sent the internet into a tizzy. Shortly after, Swift shared a post on X: “It was the end of an era and we knew it.” She explained that she wanted to capture the emotions and memories from what she called “the most important and intense chapter” of her life.

A close look at Taylor Swift’s record-breaking era

According to Variety, the docuseries promises a close look at Swift’s journey through the Eras Tour, spotlighting her life on and off stage. It will also feature insights from tour collaborators, including opening acts Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter, and guest performers Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch.

The teaser trailer had snippets from stadium performances and candid backstage moments. Watch the trailer here:

Fans react to Eras Tour: The End of an Era docuseries

Shortly after the announcement, eager and excited fans took to social media to send messages, create memes, and write emotional tributes.

“We’re not ready to say goodbye, but thank you for letting us live this era with you. Some endings are just beginnings written in different fonts,” one user wrote.

Another fan exclaimed, “Taylor Swift really said ‘They deserve what they want’ and gave us the Eras Tour Docuseries!”

Others expressed pure excitement and disbelief. “6-part docuseries? What have I done to win like this?" wrote one user while another said, "Give her an Emmy already; this is going to be generational."

The title alone left some in tears. “‘The end of an era’; why did that make me burst into tears? I’m sooooo sick,” one comment read.

FAQs:

1. When will the Eras Tour: The End of an Era docuseries release?

The first two episodes will premiere on December 12 on Disney+ and Hulu, followed by two episodes each week.

2. What is The Final Show concert film about?

It captures the final Eras Tour performance in Vancouver and includes the Tortured Poets Department segment for the first time.

3. Who appears in the docuseries?

The series features Taylor Swift, her crew, family, and artists like Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch.