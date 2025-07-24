Yahoo Mail down: Users report ‘temporary error 15’ amid widespread outage

Yahoo Mail experienced a widespread outage on Thursday, with thousands of users reporting a “Temporary Error 15” message. According to DownDetector, outage reports began to surge around 11:30 a.m., with most users stating that the app was not working properly. Many users reported being unable to log in or receive messages. As of now, Yahoo has not yet released an official statement regarding the outage. Yahoo Mail is down. (AFP)

Reports on DownDetector

One user reported, “The most frustrating thing is not getting acknowledgment. We use them for our business email... its been a couple of hours now.”

Another wrote, “I can receive messages but can't read them. Getting We couldn't load this message. Retry.”

A third user reported, “This is the error message I am getting: We are experiencing some technical difficulties. Temporary Error: 15. On my iOS and desktop.”

Another user added, "Now after 3 hours of trying, I can get into Yahoo Mail, but cannot open any of the emails. Getting "Cannot open this message" for the past 1 hour. Man, they really messed it up. Probably made changes last night and screwed it up, or they got hacked."

Another person reported, “Can't update, refresh, receive emails. Waitng on a message from my publisher.”

What is ‘temporary error 15’?

Yahoo Mail's "Temporary Error 15" is a relatively common issue that typically resolves on its own. It can be triggered by several factors, including using an unsupported browser, signing in on multiple devices or browsers at the same time, or temporary problems with Yahoo's servers.