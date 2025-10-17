Ex-Warriors executive Bob Myers to oversee sports operations across HBSE, including the Philadelphia 76ers

It is official now! Bob Myers, the architect behind the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty, is now part of the Philadelphia 76ers’ ownership circle. An official announcement in this regard was made on Friday, October 17, confirming that Myers will join Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) as its new president of sports. Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers to oversee sports operations across HBSE.(AP)

The news was first broken by ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who worked alongside Myers.

Harris and Blitzer confirm the appointment

HBSE, owned by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, oversees several major franchises, including the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, Washington Commanders, Crystal Palace FC, and has a stake in Joe Gibbs Racing.

In a joint statement, Harris and Blitzer said the move strengthens their organization’s leadership structure. “Our goal has been to hire, grow, and retain the best and brightest executives in the world, and we are a stronger, more dynamic organization with the addition of Bob Myers.”

What the move means for Myers

For Myers, this is exactly the kind of next chapter he was searching for. “I’ve admired Josh and David for years and respected how they’ve built such an impressive global sports portfolio,” Myers said in a statement. “This role gives me the chance to collaborate with some of the most talented leaders and executives across the biggest leagues in the world.”

In his new position, Myers is not taking over day-to-day basketball operations. According to ESPN, the structure across HBSE teams remains the same. Each team president continues reporting to ownership, not to Myers directly.

Before this move, Myers spent 14 years as a sports agent prior to joining the Warriors’ front office in 2011. Over 12 seasons, he built rosters that won four NBA titles (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022) and earned him two Executive of the Year awards.

He also worked quietly behind the scenes with Harris in 2024, advising on the Commanders’ new structure that led to the hiring of GM Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn.

Also Read: Russell Westbrook joins Sacramento Kings: NBA All-Star's contract details; how much will he earn?

Will Myers’ appointment affect the Sixers?

Last season’s early playoff exit was a gut punch. It rattled the team, the front office, and especially ownership.

While Myers’ position technically covers all HBSE properties, his influence will inevitably touch the Sixers, especially after another frustrating postseason, Philly Sports Network reported.

President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey remains in charge, but the ownership wanted a stronger “championship voice” in the room.

Myers’ track record with building elite teams makes him a natural sounding board - and potentially, one day, Morey’s successor.

Also Read: Why was NBA YoungBoys's Atlanta concert canceled? What we know amid Key to Atlanta row

FAQs

Who is Bob Myers?

Bob Myers is the former Golden State Warriors general manager who helped build four NBA championship rosters.

What is Bob Myers’ new role?

He joins Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment as president of sports, overseeing operations across its franchises.

Will Myers work directly with the Philadelphia 76ers?

While his position covers all HBSE teams, his championship experience is expected to influence Sixers’ decision-making.

What teams does HBSE own?

HBSE owns the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, Washington Commanders, Crystal Palace FC, and has a stake in Joe Gibbs Racing.