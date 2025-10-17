Philadelphia City Hall shooting: What happened on the SEPTA platform today?

A man was shot on Friday morning, October 17, 2025, on a SEPTA platform beneath Philadelphia City Hall, according to investigators. Philadelphia police responded to reports of gunfire at the City Hall Station around 7:30 am, as reported by FOX 29 Philadelphia. A man was shot during an argument at Philadelphia's City Hall SEPTA station on Friday morning.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

What is the condition of the man shot at City Hall?

Philadelphia Police Captain Shaun Butts stated that the shooting stemmed from an argument between two men who were acquainted, as revealed in the investigation. The dispute escalated on the southbound platform, where one man pulled out a firearm and shot the other in the torso, as reported by NBC10 Philadelphia.

Butts shared that one of the men who was shot is in his 30s and was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The alleged shooter later turned himself in to the police. Authorities are now reviewing surveillance footage from the station to better understand the sequence of events leading up to the shooting.

Trains bypass City Hall station

According to NBC10, a heavy police presence at the scene was captured in the Center City and around nearby Dilworth Park. In response to the incident, SEPTA officials announced that both northbound and southbound trains are bypassing City Hall Station in both directions due to ongoing police activity.

According to 6ABC, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch confirmed that the gunman is a licensed firearm owner.