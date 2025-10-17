Was there a plane crash in Nevada today? Reports surface from Elko County

Reports of an aircraft crashing in Nevada's Elko County on Thursday afternoon surfaced. Scanner audio indicated that the alleged crash took place in the Battle Mountain region of Elko County. However, as of now, there are no confirmation of a crash, despite multiple reports on social media. Representational image.(AP)

The reports were sparked by the plane suddenly disappearing off the scanner record near the Moses Lake area of Battle Mountain. Records show that it was a Canadian-registered Beechcraft B-32 aircraft.

However, details around the reported crash in Nevada are currently unknown as Elko County Sheriff's Office has made no official announcement on it.

Elko County is located in northeastern Nevada, bordering Idaho and Utah.

Meanwhile, a plane crashed in Bath Township, in Lansing, Michigan, on Thursday, killing three people on board. The FAA is currently investigating the incident, with no word yet on the cause.

The location of the crash was Clark and Peacock roads in downtown Bath, in Lansing. Multiple nearby roads are closed with an "active response" underway, local police confirmed.

This is a developing story.