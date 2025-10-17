Search
Fri, Oct 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Was there a plane crash in Nevada today? Reports surface from Elko County

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 05:07 am IST

Aircraft reportedly crashed Thursday in Battle Mountain, Elko County, Nevada, according to scanner audio. But, as of now, there is no official confirmation.

Reports of an aircraft crashing in Nevada's Elko County on Thursday afternoon surfaced. Scanner audio indicated that the alleged crash took place in the Battle Mountain region of Elko County. However, as of now, there are no confirmation of a crash, despite multiple reports on social media.

Representational image.(AP)
Representational image.(AP)

The reports were sparked by the plane suddenly disappearing off the scanner record near the Moses Lake area of Battle Mountain. Records show that it was a Canadian-registered Beechcraft B-32 aircraft.

However, details around the reported crash in Nevada are currently unknown as Elko County Sheriff's Office has made no official announcement on it.

Elko County is located in northeastern Nevada, bordering Idaho and Utah.

Meanwhile, a plane crashed in Bath Township, in Lansing, Michigan, on Thursday, killing three people on board. The FAA is currently investigating the incident, with no word yet on the cause.

The location of the crash was Clark and Peacock roads in downtown Bath, in Lansing. Multiple nearby roads are closed with an "active response" underway, local police confirmed.

This is a developing story.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Was there a plane crash in Nevada today? Reports surface from Elko County
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On