Are Sabrina Carpenter, Joe Keery single? Fans ship stars after 'cuffing' moment - ‘Life is finally looking up’

Joe Keery, or Steve Harrington from Stranger Things, can now add being ‘cuffed’ or ‘arrested’ by Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter to his list. The 26-year-old put on the cuffs on Harrington during her Austin City Limits 2025 set on October 4. The ‘cuffing’ segment was started by Sabrina Carpenter during the Short n' Sweet Tour of 2024(X/@@SabCarpenterIT, @SCdailyupdates)

After the cuffing, the two also reportedly ended up following each other on Instagram, immediately fueling dating rumors. Amid this, here's a look at their relationship status.

Sabrina Carpenter relationship status

Sabrina Carpenter is publicly single as per Elle in a February 2025 report. Prior to this, she's dated actor Barry Keoghan and singer Shawn Mendes. Sabrina and Keoghan got together in 2023 and had been spotted together numerous times, subsequently. However, the two reportedly split in early December 2024, as per People.

“They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break,” a source had told the outlet. Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly reported “Things didn’t end well, and they are taking space from each other. Sabrina and Barry are definitely broken up right now. Sabrina isn’t sad over the breakup and is staying busy and distracted.”

Joe Keery relationship status

Unfortunately it remains unknown if Joe Keery is single. The actor and singer, who goes by the stage name Djo, has not publicly spoken about any recent relationship. Keery, in Harrington's role, won hearts with Stranger Things, but has flown under the radar, apart from his appearance on the Netflix show.

He previously dated Maika Monroe, kicking things off with her in 2017. In October 2023, Keery was linked to actor Chase Sui Wonders, after the two were spotted in New York City, but nothing apparently came to pass.

With both Keery and Carpenter seemingly single, fans have taken no time to ship the two. One person on X commented “every fandom coming together to ship joe keery and sabrina carpenter… life is finally looking up.”

Another said, “Sabrina Carpenter and Joe Keery together is giving ultimate vibes! Absolute dream duo, can’t wait to see more of them.”

Yet another person remarked, “Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter look like they could be a good match lol.”

Sabrina's ‘cuffing’ moment for Keery came before her song Juno, when she asked Keery his name and where he's from. A video of the exchange was shared on X. Keery replied ‘Boston’ and Sabrina joked that it sounded a lot like ‘Austin’.

“Joe, it’s actually cuffing season. I don’t know if you know that,” she told him soon after. When Keery threw up his arms to be cuffed, without hesitation, Carpenter playfully remarked “You seem very eager actually. This is so rare. You’re the one. We did it, Joe.”

The ‘cuffing’ segment was started by Carpenter during the Short n' Sweet Tour of 2024, where the artist would ‘arrest’ special guests before performing Juno. Among past participants were Stranger Thing co-star Millie Bobby Brown and Ayo Edebiri, among others.