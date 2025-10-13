SNL Season 51 Ep 2 highlights: Amy Poehler’s return, Tina Fey reunion and Charli XCX cameo

Saturday Night Live (SNL) kicked off the second episode of Season 51 with a familiar face - Amy Poehler. The Parks and Recreation star hosted the October 11 show, marking her third time in the role. The episode also featured 28-year-old singer Role Model as the night’s musical guest, landing on the exact 50th anniversary of SNL’s 1975 debut, reports People. SNL recap: Amy Poehler’s hosting and Tina Fey’s cameo bring out the laughs, Charli XCX joins Role Model (YouTube/SNL)

Poehler, who was a cast member from 2001 to 2008, slipped easily back into the live chaos. Her opening sketches included a turn as US Attorney General Pam Bondi, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where she said, “Before I don’t answer, I’d like to insult you personally.”

Tina Fey unexpectedly appeared beside her as Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem, earning one of the night’s biggest cheers.

Also read: Matlock Season 2: When and where to watch Episode 1? Check details

Amy Poehler’s SNL monologue

In her monologue, Poehler joked about watching the show as a kid in Burlington, Massachusetts, and poked fun at Hollywood’s tech obsession. “I want to be an actress someday, at least until they invent an AI actress who’s funnier and willing to do full frontal,” she cracked, referring to virtual star Tilly Norwood.

The sketches rolled out fast - from a fake ad for “non-non-alcoholic beer” to a chaotic family dinner called The Rudemans. Poehler later teamed up with Chloe Fineman in a spoof of The Hunting Wives, with Aubrey Plaza making a quick appearance as “the new girl.” One standout had Poehler hosting a psychic talk show, bluntly telling guests their loved ones were dead - even the wrong ones.

Also read: Mike Tyson reflects on defeat against Jake Paul, reveals lessons learnt ahead of Floyd Mayweather fight

Music, mayhem, and familiar faces

Role Model made his SNL debut with two performances - Sally, When The Wine Runs Out, and Some Protector, both from his 2024 album Kansas Anymore. Charli XCX surprised fans by joining him onstage for the first song.

The night’s Weekend Update turned into a reunion, with Poehler, Tina Fey, and Seth Meyers joining Colin Jost and Michael Che. “A woman in Tennessee broke a hospital record after giving birth to a 13-pound baby. The record was for loosest vagina and was previously held by me,” Poehler joked, drawing huge laughs.

The episode closed with Poehler leading sketches like Work Birth and Emo Mom, keeping the live crowd roaring.

FAQs

Who hosted SNL this week?

Amy Poehler hosted the October 11 episode of SNL.

Who was the musical guest?

Role Model performed two songs from his album Kansas Anymore.

Did any former cast members appear?

Yes, Tina Fey and Seth Meyers made surprise cameos.

Which sketches stood out?

The Pam Bondi hearing, psychic talk show, and The Hunting Wives spoof stood out in the episode.

Who is hosting SNL next week?

Sabrina Carpenter will host and perform as the musical guest.