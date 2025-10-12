Matlock Season 2: When and where to watch Episode 1? Check details

The courtroom doors are opening once again as Matlock returns for its second season. The CBS legal drama, led by Oscar winner Kathy Bates, continues the story of Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a former lawyer who reenters the legal world under mysterious circumstances. Season 2 premieres on Sunday, October 12, with new episodes airing every Thursday after the special premiere night. Matlock Season 2: Kathy Bates returns as Madeline Matlock, release date, plot, and cast details(Instagram/matlockcbs)

This rebooted version of the classic 1980s programming focuses on Matty, who works at a prestigious law firm in New York City. During its first season, she investigates in secret the death of her daughter, who was inappropriately involved in the opioid boom. The initial season finale raised the intensity of Matty's story by revealing that Julian, the ex-husband of her fellow attorney, Olympia, was involved in hiding evidence in the important investigation, according to People.

All about Matlock season 2

The second season begins right where the first one left off, diving straight into the emotional and legal chaos that ended season one. The premiere episode, “The Before Times,” finds Matty facing two major challenges, one professional and one deeply personal. She starts to doubt the paternity of a man who claims to be Alfie’s father, which leads to a web of deception and additional agendas.

At the same time, Matty's legal team faces the difficulties of a complicated arson case that threatens every point of cohesion and strategy in the courtroom.

As the flames of the case burn higher, Olympia struggles to keep her own secrets safe. She tries to shield her ex-husband, Julian, from being linked to the Wellbrexa lawsuit, the same scandal that nearly destroyed Matty’s trust in her colleagues.

Executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman describes the new episodes as “a delicious dilemma.” She hints that the friendship between Matty and Olympia will face serious tests as more truth comes to light. Actor Skye P. Marshall teased that her character Olympia will “bring hell” this season as justice collides with loyalty. Fans can expect strong performances, moral conflicts, and emotional moments that echo the heart of the original Matlock.

Where to watch Matlock season 2

Matlock season 2 episode 1 will air at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS and will also stream live for Paramount+ Premium users. For those with regular Paramount+ subscriptions, the episode will be available to watch the next day. The new season promises fresh cases, sharp twists, and a few new faces joining the cast to keep things even more interesting this time around.

FAQs

When does Matlock Season 2 premiere?

The show premieres on October 12, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

When will new episodes air?

After the premiere, new episodes will air every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Where can fans stream the show?

Episodes will be available on Paramount+ the day after broadcast.