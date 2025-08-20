Why Andy Samberg is being roasted after Seth Meyers' dog Frisbee's death, ‘May her ghost haunt him forever’

Seth Meyers is mourning the death of his beloved dog Frisbee, who was famously disliked by Andy Samberg. The Saturday Night Live alum announced his family’s Italian Greyhound’s death via an Instagram post. Why Andy Samberg is being roasted after Seth Meyers' dog Frisbee's death (sethmeyers/Instagram, photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)

“RIP to Frisbee, our OG IG who I was happy to go grey with. She was at her best curled in your lap and patient when we dressed her up like a pilgrim. Thanks for 14 amazing years, girl,” Meyers wrote, sharing several photos of Frisbee.

Coincidentally, Frisbee died a day after Samberg’s 47th birthday. Samberg had often expressed his playful dislike for the Meyers’ dog, which has now led to social media users roasting him.

‘That dog sucks’

Samberg appeared on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast in July, where Meyers asked Poehler to prank Samberg by telling him that Frisbee died. Samberg said after Poehler broke the “news,” to him, “Don’t even play, ‘cause I’ll be so happy.”

He added, “I will never back off that. That dog sucks, dude. And I know this is a good vibes cast, so I don’t even want to bring that energy, but that dog is like a rat carcass.”

Read More | Seth Meyers’ Netflix stand-up special allows viewers to skip Donald Trump jokes

Months before Meyers pranked Sandberg, Meyers opened up about Samberg’s dislike for the dog during a Q&A session with his Late Night audience. “He’s hated my dog since she was little and now she’s 14 years old,” Meyers said. “Here’s a true thing he did: I sent our Christmas card — Frisbee’s in it every year — he scratched out her face like a serial killer and mailed it back.”

Frisbee did not like Samberg either, Meyers said, so the feeling was mutual. Meyers reposted People’s coverage of Frisbee's death and Samberg’s disdain, writing on X, "She also disliked him, FWIW."

‘May her ghost haunt Andy Samberg forever,’

Samberg is now being roasted in the comment section of Meyers’ Instagram post announcing Frisbee’s death. “May her ghost haunt Andy Samberg forever,” one user wrote, while another said, “Does anyone have an alibi for samberg?!” “So very sorry. May her memory be a blessing to all those who loved her. And may it haunt Andy Samberg all the days of his life. Frisbee,” wrote a user. One said, “Very sorry for your loss, I hope she haunts Andy samberg for years to come”.

“Frisbee getting the last laugh by dying for Andy's birthday is diabolical,” one user said, while another wrote, “Out loud went “Nooo” and then “oh Andy must be so happy”.” One user wrote, “I’m sorry for you and your family. I can’t believe she died near Samberg’s birthday. We need his reaction. Maybe you should have him pick out your next dog.”