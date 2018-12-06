Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh announced as co-hosts of Golden Globes 2019

Actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg have been announced as hosts of the 2019 Golden Globes. The Killing Eve star and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine comedian will follow in the footsteps of this year's host, Seth Meyers, in January.

The pair presented together at that ceremony, ridiculing the La La Land snafu in a warmly received skit, reports theguardian.com.

"We're excited to welcome Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as co-hosts of Hollywood's party of the year," said the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) President, Meher Tatna.

"Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television and we can't wait see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage."

The news arrives a day after the Oscars announced Kevin Hart to host next year's ceremony and a day before this year's Golden Globe nominations are set to be unveiled.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 13:53 IST