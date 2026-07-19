Peace dividend: How Keran cashed in on LoC ceasefire

Once scarred by the mass migration of the 1990s, the frontier village of Keran—a settlement of just 112 houses tucked along the Kishanganga river—is undergoing an economic transformation. Since opening to the public in 2023, this former Line of Control (LoC) conflict zone has emerged as Kashmir’s most unlikely travel frontier. Before 2023, the local youth relied almost entirely on working as army porters for income. (HT Photo)

The shift is peaking now. Between May and July alone, more than 50,000 domestic tourists have visited the valley, establishing this high-altitude window (June to August) as the prime season before winter snow isolates the region. The numbers tell a story of an overnight boom: Daily footfalls average 1,000 to 1,500 visitors, growing to between 4,000 and 5,000 on weekends.

“It’s 4pm and already 3,500 tourists—both locals and outsiders—have entered Keran,” says an army officer manning the village’s entry checkpoint. While the military maintains a strict vigil, it has acted as the primary catalyst for the area’s civilian turnaround.

Homestay economy

While the official India-Pakistan ceasefire renewal made global headlines in February 2021, Keran’s peace runs deeper. The guns here have been silent since 2016; even during last year’s Operation Sindoor, this pocket of the border held its peace.

“We witnessed a difficult 25 years,” recalls Majaz Khan, 60, the numberdar (village head) of Keran. “I still remember when shells landed right in our village. But years of unbroken quiet have brought ultimate relief, and now tourism has touched every household,” he says. Khan speaks while managing a queue of shoppers from across Jammu and Kashmir and other states inside his shop, which has grown from a nondescript store into a bustling town-style market.

Before 2023, the local youth relied almost entirely on working as army porters for income. Today, that workforce forms a thriving, self-made hospitality sector. The state tourism department has yet to build public parks, pathways, tourist huts, or basic public bathrooms, so local residents have filled the vacuum themselves. The valley has turned into an affordable budget destination: Dozens of local homestays charge a modest ₹1,000 to ₹2,500 maximum a night, alongside a handful of night-stay hotels and tent rentals.

“Tourism has changed everything,” says Khalid Ahmad, 27, who converted his century-old, all-wood traditional house into a homestay and tea stall.

Geography dictates the local market. Lower Keran sits right on the banks of the fast-flowing Kishanganga, directly overlooking Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) villages like Kesrian, Neelam, and Nakdar. Travellers get a front-row view of the opposite bank, which features visible PoK hotels, tourist huts, and parks. Because the river itself serves as the literal LoC, water sports like white-water rafting are prohibited. Instead, tourists focus on riverside sightseeing and trekking up to Upper Keran, located 1,000 metres higher up the ridge.

Ferkian Top at frontier

For visitors, the journey is half the draw. Located 150km from Srinagar, the drive takes about five hours and winds through the Ferkian Top, a mountain pass offering panoramic views of the Pir Panjal range. Thanks to a major road-building push by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) last year, the highway is in smooth condition with only a final 6-km stretch remaining rough.

Access remains regulated for security. Indian tourists must secure a physical pass at the Kralpora police station in Kupwara. This single permit is sufficient to enter the valley, provided travellers carry their Aadhar card or any identity card establishing their nationality. A one-night, two-day stay is considered the perfect duration to experience the valley.

However, holidaying on the edge of the map comes with raw realities. While the village now has basic electricity, digital connectivity is virtually non-existent. There is no internet facility, and mobile phone signals remain incredibly weak or absent. Medical infrastructure is limited to a small local hospital staffed by five doctors to handle both residents and the sudden influx of travellers.

Yet, the lack of modern amenities has done little to dampen the weekend rush. Every Saturday night, the army’s 6 Rashtriya Rifles unit screens movies on an open-air screen, drawing scores of visitors and villagers who watch together late into the night near the military’s central ‘Rooh-e-Hind’ (Spirit of India) park.

“We anticipated artillery and a war-like situation,” says Anmol Shinde, a tourist from Maharashtra visiting with his family. “Instead, it feels like a peaceful, pristine escape. We’re staying the night before heading back.”

Young entrepreneurs like Raja Farhad, who built Keran’s first modern 12-room hotel hosting domestic travellers and even NRIs from the UK and US, see this summer as proof of concept. “The army and the local youth have built the foundation,” Farhad says. “Now, the state tourism department needs to step in, lay down the basic civil infrastructure, and back us up.”