Seth Meyers’ Netflix stand-up special allows viewers to skip Donald Trump jokes

In what he calls ‘another joke in the special’, comedian Seth Meyers’ new Netflix stand-up show will allow viewers to skip jokes about US president Donald Trump.

tv Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Seth Meyers speaks at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.
Seth Meyers speaks at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
         

In a bit that works like a practical joke, viewers will be given the option to ‘skip’ jokes about US president Donald Trump in comedian Seth Meyers’ new Netflix stand-up special. The function works like the ‘skip intro’ feature at the beginning of episodes, which allows viewers to jump ahead.

Meyers’ special, titled Lobby Baby, debuted on Tuesday. “It dawned on me that because it was on Netflix, there would be this opportunity to put in technology that would allow people to skip it,” he told CNN. “It was a way to build in the response to anyone who would say, ‘Oh, let me guess there’s going to be jokes about the President.’”

 

Netflix’s director of stand-up comedy programming said that Meyers came up with the idea, and the streaming service was ‘thrilled he was able to take advantage of the Netflix experience in such a funny and innovative way.’

Meyers, calling the feature ‘another joke in the special’, added, “I think, look, sometimes at a fancy restaurant they’ll put parsley on your plate and you’ll think, well, that’s a nice touch, but you’re not going to eat the parsley.”

The Late Night host has had a history of making jokes at the expense of Trump, going as far back as the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2011, which several people like to joke was the moment that Trump decided to run for president. Trump’s former lawyer demanded an on-air apology from Meyers as a precondition for appearing on his show later, which the comedian said was denied.

