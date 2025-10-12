Mike Tyson reflects on defeat against Jake Paul, reveals lessons learnt ahead of Floyd Mayweather fight

Boxing legend Mike Tyson, 59, is reflecting on his loss against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul last November, as he is preparing to face another great boxing star, Floyd Mayweather, next spring. Tyson lost to Paul after 8 rounds in a unanimous decision last year. Mike Tyson reflects on Jake Paul defeat before upcoming match with Floyd Mayweather(AP)

Mike Tyson on losing to Jake Paul

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Tyson said the biggest lesson he took from the fight with Paul was about enjoying the moment. He admitted that during the match, he “blanked out a little” and did not remember much of what happened. Tyson said he lacked the right mental focus and wants to approach his next fight differently. “Just enjoy it, it doesn’t last forever,” he advised.

Looking forward to Mayweather fight

Tyson also expressed surprise that his upcoming fight with Mayweather, 48, was actually happening. “I couldn’t believe it until he signed the card. He signed it, so I believe it,” Tyson said. He called the match “something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen” and said it shows boxing has entered a new era of unpredictability.

The fight is scheduled for next spring, according to ESPN and BBC, and will be promoted by SCI Sports and Fight Sports. Tyson said he is preparing for the fight but kept his training approach simple. “I’m just preparing, and looking forward. It’s just a wonderful thing that could happen,” he said.

Tyson’s One-man show and personal reflections

Tyson will also share his thoughts about the Jake Paul fight and his personal reflections in his upcoming one-man show, Return of the Mike, which starts in November. He promised that he will perform better in future fights and hopes the show will give fans a glimpse into his mindset and experiences.

Also read: Mike Tyson reveals he used fentanyl ‘quite a few times’ during boxing career

Tyson recalled waking up the day after the fight and asking his wife, Lahika Spicer, “Why did I do that? I just don’t know what the hell was going on.” Married since 2009, Tyson says he is now focused on enjoying the present and giving fans another unforgettable fight against Mayweather.

Mayweather’s take on the exhibition

Floyd Mayweather spoke confidently about the exhibition. In a press release, he said, “I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”

FAQs

Q1: When is Mike Tyson’s fight with Floyd Mayweather?

Mike Tyson is scheduled to fight Floyd Mayweather next spring, according to ESPN and BBC.

Q2: What did Mike Tyson learn from his loss to Jake Paul?

Tyson said his biggest takeaway from the fight was to “just enjoy the moment” and that he lacked the right mental focus during the match.

Q3: Will Mike Tyson talk about his fight with Jake Paul publicly?

Yes, Tyson will discuss the fight and his reflections in his upcoming one-man show, Return of the Mike, starting in November.