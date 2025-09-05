Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather: Date, time, venue, ticket, and all you need to know

TMZ Sports has reported that Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather have signed a deal to fight each other. Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are set to fight in spring 2026.(AFP)

The matchup will be promoted by CSI Sports/Fight Sports and is currently being planned for spring 2026. While an exact date and venue have not yet been finalised for the exhibition fight.

“This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen,” Iron Mike told TMZ Sports. “However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable -- and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets.”

“I still can't believe Floyd wants to really do this. It's going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it's signed and it's happening!” he admitted.