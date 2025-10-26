How to watch It franchise in order: Check complete 2025 watch guide including Welcome to Derry and where to stream

The It franchise, based on Stephen King’s famous horror book, tells the story of Pennywise, a shape-shifting clown who scares the town of Derry every 27 years. The character is back in time for Halloween with the new series - It: Welcome to Derry. With the HBO Max series airing its first episode on October 26, here is everything you need to know about the franchise and how to watch it in chronological order. How to watch the It franchise in order: Movies, prequel series, and Pennywise timeline

It: Welcome to Derry (2025) – The prequel series

According to Hollywood Reporter, the new HBO Max series takes place in 1962, 27 years before the first It movie. Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise, and he is joined by actors like Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, and Blake Cameron James. The film looks at where Pennywise came from, showing the early events that made the clown so terrifying.

It (2017) – The beginning of the horror

Set in the summer of 1989, It tells the story of the Losers Club, a group of outcast kids. When a boy named Georgie Denbrough goes missing, the children find out about a scary clown named Pennywise, who feeds on their biggest fears. The Losers Club must join forces to stay safe and find out the dark secret that is haunting their town.

Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Bill Skarsgård, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Wyatt Olef are part of the main cast. The film introduces the 27-year cycle of Pennywise’s attacks, setting up the central story for the sequel and the prequel series.

It Chapter Two (2019) – Facing the past

After 27 years, the members of the Losers Club are now adults and busy with their own lives. Pennywise makes a comeback, which reunites the group in Derry. The adults must confront the trauma and fears of their childhood while trying to defeat the clown for good.

James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Bill Skarsgård, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, Andy Bean, and Jay Ryan form the cast. This chapter deepens the story, showcasing how the past still affects the present, and gives closure to the Loser Club’s fight against Pennywise.

Where to stream the It franchise

All three entries in the franchise- It: Welcome to Derry, It (2017), and It Chapter Two (2019)- are available on HBO Max. The recommended viewing order is the prequel series first, followed by the first movie, and then the sequel.

Watching the series in order will give fans a complete insight and timeline of Pennywise’s terrifying antics, from his first appearance to the last fight. It also helps fans fully understand the town of Derry, the Losers Club, and the scary story that made Stephen King’s book a famous horror classic.

FAQs

1. What is the correct order to watch the It movies and series?

The recommended order is: IT: Welcome to Derry (2025 prequel series), It (2017), and It Chapter Two (2019). This order follows the timeline of Pennywise’s appearances in Derry.

2. Where can I stream all the It movies and the prequel series?

All titles in the It franchise are available on HBO Max, making it easy to watch the full story in order.

3. Does IT: Welcome to Derry explore Pennywise’s origins?

Yes, the 2025 series is set in 1962, 27 years before the first movie. It reveals early sightings and the origins of Pennywise, offering a deeper understanding of the character and Derry’s dark history.