X-Men star James McAvoy punched by a stranger at Toronto bar after premiere of California Schemin' at TIFF 2025

Hollywood actor James McAvoy was attacked at a Toronto bar late Monday night while celebrating the premiere of his directorial debut California Schemin’ at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 (TIFF 2025).

According to People magazine, the incident took place at the bar just before midnight, when an unidentified man reportedly punched the X-Men star. An eyewitness said that the 46-year-old actor attempted to calm the aggressor down before others intervened and removed him from the venue.

“James was having a casual get-together with the producers of his movie and, as he later learned when speaking with the staff, there was a man who drank too much who was getting escorted out. James’s back was to him and the man just punched him,” a source was quoted as saying.

Despite the unexpected altercation, James was not injured and remained at the bar. The source added that actor laughed off the incident before continuing his evening with colleagues.

The attack came shortly after the world premiere of California Schemin’ at TIFF on Saturday (September 6). The film is based on the real-life story of Gavin Bain and his partner, two Scottish rappers who were rejected by the London music industry in the early 2000s because of their accents. They later reinvented themselves as Silibil N’ Brains, posing as a West Coast rap duo from the United States in an attempt to find success.

Ahead of the premiere, James spoke about his admiration for Gavin and his partner. He described them as “folk heroes” like “Robin Hood.”

“Nobody cares that they got caught. Nobody cares that they never made it. We just love that they fucking went down there and played the system. When the system’s rigged against you, try to undermine it or circumvent it. Game the game!” he said in an interview with Variety.

The actor also reflected on stepping behind the camera for the first time. Calling the experience “stressful” but “amazing. It’s the most creative thing I’ve ever done,” James said.

The film stars Seamus McLean Ross as Gavin and Samuel Bottomley as his partner, with James himself making a brief cameo.