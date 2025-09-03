Demi Moore defends Emma Heming's choice to live away from husband Bruce Willis, says she has done a ‘masterful job’

Demi Moore recently appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s podcast, The Oprah Podcast, to show her support for ex-husband Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis. Emma has been the primary caretaker of Willis ever since he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February 2023, and she recently faced fierce online backlash after revealing, in an interview with Diane Sawyer, that they have chosen to live separately. Demi Moore is showing her support for ex-husband Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis. (Reuters; instagram/@emmahemingwillis)

Many accused her of being selfish and ignorant for arranging a separate home for the Paradise City actor, with all his medical needs taken care of - while Emma resides separately with their daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

Demi took to Oprah’s podcast on 2 September to defend Emma against the criticism over how she is managing the actor’s dementia care, calling it a “masterful job”, just days before the latter appeared on the same podcast to promote her upcoming book - The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.

Demi shares her thoughts

Demi Moore said to Oprah, while acknowledging her interesting position as the ex-wife, “So much fell on Emma to really figure this whole thing out, and the most beautiful thing was recognising the importance of caregivers and that they have to take care of themselves. If they don’t put that time into making sure that they’re okay, then they can’t show up for anyone else.”

She expressed respect and compassion for Emma, recognising that there is no set “roadmap” to navigate through something like this, especially since Emma is so young (47). Despite the whole family being so connected, Demi noted, “So much fell on Emma to really figure this whole thing out,” and continued mentioning Emma’s upcoming book, “She's had, you know, equal amounts of fear and strength, and courage, in navigating this. And I think that this book is going to really be very helpful for a lot of people who are walking through this, (especially caregivers).”

When asked about how she has been dealing with Bruce’s ongoing health battle, she admitted it was quite difficult: “It's hard to see somebody who was so, you know, vibrant and strong and so directed shift into these other parts of themselves.”

She also added, “But, you know, my particular perspective is one - I really always say it's so important just to meet them where they're at.” She highlights the importance of just showing up and being present, without expectations of how the other person used to behave or where the illness takes them. Demi calls that “incredible sweetness and something that's soft and tender and loving.” Demi shares that she prefers being present in the moment when she is with Bruce since, “If you replay where it was and what you've lost, it only creates, you know, anxiety and grief. And so when you stay present, there is so much, and there's still so much of him there.”

Bruce’s health journey

Bruce Willis was first diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. By 2023, his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia (FTD), leading to his retirement from acting. Since then, Emma, who married Bruce in 2009, has shouldered the responsibility of overseeing his medical needs and finances while raising their two daughters, Mabel (13) and Evelyn (11). Demi, who was married to Bruce from 1987 to 2000, also shares three daughters with him - Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah - and has also been present throughout his dementia battle, alongside the whole family.