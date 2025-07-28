Demi Moore-Bruce Willis continue to be the best exes: All about the Hollywood couple's love story and family

Actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore might no longer be married, but they continue to show up for one another and remain close with their families. Demi often takes to her social media account to share pictures with Bruce and their daughters during holidays and the festive season, showing that the two have nourished a deep and abiding relationship over the years. Even as Bruce's health is deteriorating rapidly because of dementia, Demi has continued to show support and cheer for him. Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have remained close despite their marriage falling apart two decades ago.

About Demi and Bruce's relationship

Demi and Bruce first met at the 1987 screening of Stakeout, and sparks flew. After dating for four months, the two got married in November of the same year. Bruce and Demi then welcomed their first child: daughter Rumer in August 1988. Shortly after, the two went to share screen space together for the first time in 1991 in the film Mortal Thoughts.

The two embraced parenthood once again in 1991 with the arrival of their second daughter Scout. Their third daughter Tallulah was born in 1994. However, their marriage saw an end a few years later in 2000, as both of them chose to separate and their divorce was finalised in the same year. Since then, Demi has been married to actor Ashton Kutcher, while Bruce got hitched to model Emma Heming Willis in 2009. Demi divorced Ashton a few years later. Both Bruce and Demi continued to support each other's career and attended social events together.

‘We felt more connected…’

In her memoir Inside Out, Demi opened up about her divorce from Bruce and said, “It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce. It wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents. We felt more connected than we did before the divorce.”

Back during the pandemic, Demi and Bruce isolated with their family together. In No Filter with Naomi, she said, “There's been a lot of challenges and a lot of tragedy with the pandemic, but I also think there's been a lot of gifts and blessings. I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had.”

Spending time together during the pandemic

She continued, “It was really a blessing. It's everything that's come forward has allowed us to reevaluate what's important and what needs attention that has been overlooked and neglected. It was amazing. Our family regardless of what the shape of it is, it's important to keep together and for the little ones to feel comfortable with me, and to know me so they also know their sisters better. It was really sweet and we did have some silly times for sure.”

In 2022, when Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia, his family shared the announced in a joint statement that was signed by the actor's daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, Mabel Willis and Evelyn Willis, plus Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that,” read the note. In 2023, it was revealed that Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Demi opened up about how the family is dealing with the health situation during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "What I say to my kids is you meet them where they’re at. You don’t hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment. And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness,” she added.

Earlier this year, Demi shared a series of pictures to celebrate Bruce's 70th birthday.

On the work front, Demi was nominated for an Oscar earlier this year for her work in The Substance.