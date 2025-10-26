Thailand, Cambodia sign historic peace deal, brokered by Trump, to end military conflict

Leaders of Thailand and Cambodia signed a landmark agreement on Sunday to end the recent military conflict between the two nations on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur. US President Donald Trump holds up a document with Thailand's Prime Minister during a ceremonial signing of a ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand.(AFP)

The deal was signed in the presence of US President Donald Trump, who hailed the peace efforts made by all the parties, calling it a “momentous day for all of the people of Southeast Asia.” Trump co-signed the ceasefire agreement.

The peace agreement, brokered with the direct involvement of the US, seeks to formally cease hostilities and establish a framework for lasting peace in the region, which saw a brief but intense five-day conflict in July, resulting in dozens of casualties.

The territory along the 800-kilometre frontier between Thailand and Cambodia has been disputed for decades, but previous confrontations have been limited and brief.

Trump's role in the Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire

The agreement included Thailand releasing 18 Cambodian soldiers held prisoner, and for both sides to begin removing heavy weapons from the border area.

The announcement comes as Trump wraps up the first leg of his Asian tour, emphasising the United States’ role in regional diplomacy.

Trump used the threat of higher tariffs against both countries to help get them to agree to end the fighting that resulted in dozens of deaths and the displacement of hundreds of thousands.

A White House official said Trump would also sign a critical minerals agreement with Malaysia during the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur.