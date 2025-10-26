When Trump meets drum: US President grooves with Malaysian performers, video goes viral

US President Donald Trump's latest diplomatic mission-- the ASEAN Summit--began not with a handshake, but with a cultural dance. Donald Trump's warm reception reflects the strong diplomatic ties between the United States and Malaysia.(AFP)

Stepping off Air Force One after a 23-hour flight from Washington, a troupe of traditional Malaysian performers welcomed the 79-year-old president-- and much to everyone's surprise, he joined in.

Trump pumped his fists and even matched a few steps with the dancers to the beat of the drums as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim clapped along beside him.

The video shows President Trump smiling and moving to the beat of the drums. Trump sways his hips and pumps his fists as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim looks on, clapping along to the rhythm.

The US President was received by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, with large crowds of Malaysians gathering at the airport to welcome him, demonstrating public enthusiasm for his visit.

Air Force One touched down in Kuala Lumpur, where President Trump is scheduled to participate in the regional summit. A Malaysian fighter jet escorted the aircraft into Malaysian airspace as it approached the airport, underscoring the ceremonial significance of his arrival.

A whirlwind diplomatic mission for Trump

US President Donald Trump arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday to attend the biannual summit, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation and high-level diplomatic engagement.

The warm reception reflects the strong diplomatic ties between the United States and Malaysia, setting the stage for high-level discussions during the ASEAN Summit.

During his visit, the US President is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, during the summit, further highlighting the summit's strategic importance.

Speaking on Truth Social, Trump said, "I am on my way to Malaysia, where I will sign the great Peace Deal, which I proudly brokered between Cambodia and Thailand. Sadly, the Queen Mother of Thailand has just passed away. I send my condolences to the Great People of Thailand. I will be seeing their wonderful Prime Minister when we land. To accommodate everyone for this major event, we will sign the Peace Deal immediately upon arrival. See you soon! President DJT."

A possible encounter with North Korea's Kim Jong Un along the Demilitarised Zone is reportedly being considered as a surprise addition.