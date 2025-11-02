Love Is Blind star Megan Walerius, known to fans as “Sparkle,” recently revealed during the season 9 reunion that she welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Brooks, with her boyfriend, Paul Wegman. The 35-year-old told People that the news still feels surreal, describing her pregnancy as a mix of shock, excitement, and joy. Love Is Blind’s Megan Walerius welcomes baby boy Brooks with Paul Wegman, calls motherhood ‘fulfilling'(Instagram/meganwalerius)

Megan Walerius welcomes first child

“I was excited and happy, but also surprised and a little scared,” Walerius said. “I’d been told by multiple doctors in the past that getting pregnant naturally would likely be very difficult for me because of a congenital condition, so when it happened so quickly, I was a little taken aback," she added.

She admitted that she once doubted whether she was ready to be a mom. “But I can confidently say that those doubts and fears feel very far away today. Motherhood has easily turned into my favorite and most fulfilling chapter of life thus far. Motherhood has easily turned into my favorite and most fulfilling chapter of life thus far,” she told People.

Before Brooks’ arrival in July, Walerius said she was anxious about giving birth. Things did not happen as she had envisioned. “My labor and delivery did not quite go as planned,” she explained. “I had planned for an unmedicated birth at a birthing center, but after laboring for about 20 hours, some complications arose and I ultimately needed an emergency C-section,” she added.

Despite the fear in the moment, everything shifted once she heard her son’s cry. “It was frightening for a moment, but the second I heard his cry and saw him safe, I was overcome with so much love and joy,” she said.

Finding balance between public life and privacy

According to People, Walerius, who ended her engagement to Love Is Blind co-star Jordan Keltner, kept her dating life quiet until the reunion. She shared that she met Wegman, the CEO of an industrial automation company, three months after filming wrapped in early 2024, and their connection was instant.

She told People that finally opening up about Brooks feels like “a sense of relief.” “There’s definitely a sense of relief in finally being able to share this part of my life and to just live normally as a family without feeling like we’re hiding,” she said.

Walerius admitted that becoming a mother while being recognized from TV brought new challenges. Some online reactions to her baby news were “surprisingly harsh,” especially toward someone “so freshly postpartum.” Still, she is staying grounded.

“I think people can forget that a real human is behind the screen,” she said. “But I’m incredibly grateful. I have a strong support system, a grounded sense of who I am, and a lot of people who are cheering us on. I’m choosing to focus on that, and on being present with my son,” Walerius added.

FAQs

Q1: Who is Megan Walerius’ boyfriend?

She’s dating Paul Wegman, CEO of an industrial automation company.

Q2: When was Megan Walerius’ baby born?

Her son, Brooks, was born in July 2025.

Q3: Did Megan share her pregnancy publicly?

No, she kept it private until the Love Is Blind season 9 reunion.

Q4: What birth complications did she face?

She experienced complications after 20 hours of labor and had an emergency C-section.