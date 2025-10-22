Love Is Blind Season 9: The Reunion release date confirmed - When and where to watch?

Love Is Blind Season 9 ended with no weddings, which is why the reunion promises some suspense and unspoken feelings. The show documented the Denver singles who decided to date in pods, not seeing each other, getting engaged without meeting, and then, after meeting in person, going to the wedding. Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion: When to watch and what happened after no one said “I do”(YouTube/Netflix)

But it turned out that on the day of the wedding, just two couples were able to make it to the aisle, and both left without marrying. The season wrapped with no “I do’s,” one couple having already split before the ceremony, and several others dissolving earlier in the process.

Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion episode

The reunion episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, October 29, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on Netflix. It will mark the first time the Season 9 pod squad gathers since filming ended, giving viewers a chance to see what happened after the cameras stopped rolling and to hear from hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey as they guide the group through romantic and dramatic moments.

Who got married? Who didn’t?

Although two couples reached the altar, Ali and Anton, and Kalybriah and Edmond, both brides declined to go through with the vows, so no legal marriage resulted from their engagements. Megan and Jordan, another pair, broke up before they could reach the ceremony. Other couples, including Madison and Joe, Kacie and Patrick, Annie and Nick, and Anna and Blake, all ended their relationships at earlier stages.

The unique format of the show, which emphasizes emotional compatibility over physical connection at first, resulted in connections strong enough to engage but not strong enough to commit when real-world variables intervened.

What to expect at the reunion?

Expect honesty, revelations, and possibly awkward moments when the cast reunites. The reunion offers a platform for reflection, and the hosts will revisit the season’s most emotional scenes and ask the questions fans most want answered.

Since the cast arrived at their final decisions on the wedding day or shortly thereafter, the special will clarify what led to the heartbreak and where the contestants stand today. For viewers tracking the evolving relationships, the event promises clarity about what happened post-finale and whether any new bonds were formed behind the scenes.

FAQs:

When does the Season 9 reunion air?

It premieres on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on Netflix.

Did anyone get married in Season 9?

No. None of the couples who got engaged ended up marrying their partners.

Who hosts the reunion?

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return to host, leading the cast through emotional recaps and behind-the-scenes insights.