Jharkhand should make its knowledge-based identity: Soren

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said the mineral-rich state should build an identity based not only on its natural resources but also on knowledge, and pitched for using technology to make mining more sustainable. Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the National Stakeholders Consultation 2026 meet in Ranchi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the National Stakeholders Consultation 2026 organised by the Jharkhand government in the state capital, the chief minister said the state is inseparable from India’s growth story and stressed the need for long-term industry partnerships.

“Now, our identity should be defined not just by ‘mines’ but also by ‘mind’; not merely by ‘resources’ but also by ‘research’; not just by ‘extraction’ but also by ‘innovation’; and not merely by ‘growth’ but also by ‘inclusive’ growth,” the chief minister said, inviting the industry for a longer association with the mineral-rich state.

Underlining that Jharkhand has already been contributing to the nation’s growth, Soren said: “If we talk about the country’s industrial growth, we don’t see that happening without Jharkhand in the picture. The state has contributed not only mineral resources but also bureaucrats, technologists and skilled professionals to the country. We need to align their expertise and move forward together.”

The Jharkhand government, through its departments of Information Technology, Industries and Tourism, is organising a two-day National Stakeholders Consultation on 8–9 July 2026 in the state capital. The event will bring together leading policymakers, industry leaders, investors, technology experts and development partners from India and abroad to deliberate on Jharkhand’s long-term development agenda and chart a roadmap for sustainable industrial, technological and tourism-led growth.

As part of the consultation, the government will release draft policy frameworks and invite valuable feedback from industry and other key stakeholders. These include the Draft Jharkhand AI Policy, Draft Jharkhand Investment Promotion Policy, Draft Jharkhand Tourism Policy, Draft Jharkhand Textile Policy, Draft JIADA Regulations, Draft PPP Policy, and the Concept Paper on the Jharkhand Foundation, along with other draft policy initiatives.

Maintaining that every state has its own strengths and ecosystem, Soren cautioned against adopting a ‘copy-paste’ approach to development. “We want AI, technology and good governance. As AI and technology develop, we need to see how mining can be carried out scientifically while protecting ecology,” he said.

Noting that mining activities occur in 14 of Jharkhand’s 24 districts, Soren said technological advancements should be harnessed to balance economic development with environmental protection. He also highlighted the state’s reserves of critical minerals, including uranium and mica.

Jharkhand has significant uranium deposits, the chief minister said, citing assessments that suggest the reserves could meet the country’s requirements for decades. He also pointed to the challenges in assessing the extent of mica deposits, saying neither the state nor the Centre currently possesses adequate technology to accurately estimate the resource.