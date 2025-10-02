Love Is Blind: 9 couples from seasons 1 to 8 who are still together and thriving

Netflix’s hit dating experiment Love Is Blind has been running since 2020, pairing strangers in “pods” where they talk without seeing each other. The show helps people form emotional bonds before they meet in person. Over time, it has led to both breakups and lasting marriages. According to Netflix, as of 2025, nine couples remain married across eight seasons. Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, the first couple from season 1 are expecting their first baby.(Instagram/Cameron Hamilton)

As Love is Blind season 9 airs on October 1, here is a look at couples who are still together.

Love is Blind: Long-term couples and growing families

Some of the most well-known couples from the early seasons are still thriving. Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, the first couple from Season 1, renewed their vows in 2023 and announced in May 2025 that they are expecting their first child. Amber Pike and Matt Barnett from the same season had a baby girl in April 2025.

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux from season 3 remain together and are parents to Vienna Ziva Lemieux. Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah from season 4, and Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown have also stayed married and shared personal milestones with fans. Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski, who reunited after an on-show breakup, married and welcomed their daughter in May 2024.

Recent Love Is Blind seasons keep the trend going

Several couples from newer seasons have also stayed together. Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre from season 6 plan to renew their vows in October 2025. Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause from season 7 overcame early doubts and now own a home in Washington, D.C.

Taylor Haag and Daniel Hastings from season 8 are the only couple from that season to marry on the show and remain together; they tied the knot in March 2024 and described their first year as “really great” during the reunion episode.

FAQs

1. What is Love Is Blind about?

It’s a reality dating show where singles talk in pods separated by walls to form emotional connections before seeing each other.

2. How many couples are still together?

Nine couples from seasons 1–8 who married on the show are still together as of 2025.

3. Have any couples had children?

Yes. Several long-term couples, including Lauren and Cameron, Amber and Matt, and Bliss and Zack, have welcomed or are expecting children.