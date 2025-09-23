Jimmy Kimmel family: All on comedian's two marriages and four children

Jimmy Kimmel is currently facing a suspension from ABC following controversial remarks on conservative commentator Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Since Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been on the air for over two decades, the abrupt halt of the show has sent shockwaves around the world. While fans await the show’s return, here's a look at Jimmy Kimmel’s family. Jimmy Kimmel’s family life: All about his two marriages and four children(Instagram/jimmykimmel)

Jimmy Kimmel’s children with Gina Maddy

Jimmy Kimmel married his college sweetheart, Gina Maddy, in 1988. The two first met at Arizona State University. Jimmy and Gina share two children, Katie Kimmel, 34, and Kevin Kimmel, 32.

Jimmy Kimmel was only 24 years old when his daughter, Katie Kimmel, was born on August 28, 1991. After her birth, Jimmy lost his radio job in Tampa but found a new one in Palm Springs, per People.

"We moved across the country, and I would work from four in the morning till around 11 in the morning, and at the time my ex-wife worked too," Kimmel recounted in an interview with Vulture. He said he would “ pick Katie up from daycare as quickly as I could” since they could not afford to pay “$5 an hour to keep her there longer." Katie is married to Will Logsdon.

A year after Katie was born, Jimmy Kimmel and Gina Maddy welcomed their son, Kevin Kimmel, on September 19, 1993. Speaking to People, the talk-show host opened up about the obstacles he overcame to raise Kevin and Katie.

"I didn't make any money when I was in radio, and I got fired a lot," Kimmel told the outlet. He added that it was extremely “stressful” for him to frequently relocate due to his profession with his “little kids.”

Jimmy Kimmel’s children with Molly McNearney

After his separation from Gina Maddy in 2002, Jimmy Kimmel tied the knot with TV writer Molly McNearney in 2013. They share a daughter, Jane, 11, and a son, Billy, 8.

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney welcomed their first child, Jane, on July 10, 2014. According to People, Kimmel revealed on his show that he and McNearney named their daughter after his grandmother.

His youngest child, William John Billy Kimmel, was born on April 21, 2017. The talk-show host revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that Billy underwent open-heart surgery when he was only three days old.

According to Glamour, Jimmy met Molly while she was a writer’s assistant on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! She joined the cast in 2004 and is even the executive producer on his now-suspended show.

