Watch: Musk comforts Erika after Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, Netizens say ‘the movement is bigger than politics’

A video of Elon Musk and Erika Kirk at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service has surfaced on social media. While the video shows the two of them sharing a brief chat, a photo from the moment shows Musk hugging Erika, seemingly comforting her. Elon Musk comforts Erika Kirk at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP, photo by Eric Thayer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Netizens hailed the moment in the comment section. “It was so cool for Elon to be there. A true patriot!” one user wrote. “When Elon shows up, you know the movement is bigger than politics,” one user wrote, while another said, “This fills my heart with joy”.

“She’s just gone through the worst a wife must endure at such a very young age. GOD BLESS Erika with YOUR LOVE and unending comfort,” one user wrote. Another said, “Nothing can stop the way we are all uniting”. “The nation is healing,” said a user. Another wrote, “Erika’s strength meets support from those who truly understand her loss.”

Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s reunion

Another highlight from Kirk’s memorial service was Trump and Musk’s meeting. The reunion, involving a friendly handshake and a brief chat, has sparked hopes of a reconciliation after their public fallout earlier this year. Trump was seen shaking hands with Musk and talking to him as they sat in a stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

A lip reader told the Mail Online what Trump and Musk said to each other, claiming that the US President suggested that they “try and work out how to get back on track,” and even told Musk that he “missed” him.

Earlier this year, Musk broke with Trump after their disagreement over he White House’s flagship tax and spending bill, which Musk called “utterly insane and destructive.” The feud largely played out on social media, and even saw Musk claim that Trump is named in the Epstein files. Amid the feud, Trump hinted at terminating Musk’s government contracts, and Musk agreed that Trump should be impeached.