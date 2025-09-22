Trump–Musk feud over? Handshake at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service sparks hope, ‘Elon x Trump season 2 just dropped’

Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s reunion, involving a friendly handshake and a brief chat, at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service has sparked hopes of a reconciliation after their public fallout earlier this year. Trump was seen shaking hands with Musk and talking to him as they sat in a stadium in Glendale, Arizona. From left, Dana White, President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., talk at a memorial for Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP)

A lip reader told the Mail Online what Trump and Musk said to each other, claiming that the US President suggested that they “try and work out how to get back on track,” and even told Musk that he “missed” him.

Hopeful Netizens weighed in on the situation in the comment section of the above post. “One thing you can say about Trump, he's willing to forgive those he's had disputes with and have harshly criticized him in the past if they're willing to talk to him,” one user wrote. “This makes me so happy,” one user said, while another wrote, “Good signs there are reconciling.”

“If true, this is amazing!!!!” one user wrote, while another said, “The world needs those two together.” One said, “The multiverse officially broken: Elon x Trump season 2 just dropped.” “It’s nice to see such a relaxed moment between two influential figures! Friendly chats like this can lead to productive discussions. Let’s hope for some collaboration ahead,” wrote a user.

Trump-Musk feud

Musk broke with Trump after their disagreement over he White House’s flagship tax and spending bill, which Musk called “utterly insane and destructive.” The feud largely played out on social media, and even saw Musk claim that Trump is named in the Epstein files. Musk later even announced that he was launching his own “America First” party, but not much seems to have materialized so far.

Amid the feud, Trump hinted at terminating Musk’s government contracts, and Musk agreed that Trump should be impeached.