When is Bridgerton Season 4 releasing? Netflix teases sneak peek

Fans of Bridgerton are eagerly awaiting Season 4. Netflix has confirmed that the new season will release in 2026, but the exact month remains a mystery. Some fans worry it could be as early as January or as late as December next year. Bridgerton Season 4 release date details: Here’s what we know(Instagram/bridgertonnetflix)

Bridgerton season 4 expected release date

According to What’s on Netflix, upcoming book listings may hint at an early 2026 release. An Offer from a Gentleman book, a tie-in addition to Season 4, could be released in the US on January 6, 2026, and January 13, 2026, in Australia.

While these dates could change, the timing suggests a potential connection with the show’s premiere. Past tie-ins show a pattern as previous book releases often coincided with the Netflix premiere:

The Duke and I (Season 1) – book released ~3 weeks before premiere

The Viscount Who Loved Me (Season 2) – book released 4 days after premiere

Romancing Mister Bridgerton (Season 3) – book released 5 days after Part 1

This pattern suggests that Season 4 could arrive in January or February 2026, possibly around Valentine’s Day. The season may also be split into two parts; however, no official announcement has been made by Netflix.

Netflix drops sneak peek into Bridgerton Season 4

Promotional materials are already emerging. Netflix recently released a poster featuring “Lady in Silver,” showing her confidence and grace. Social media posts have teased fans to “wait patiently” for the official release date. Season 4 will follow the story of Benedict Bridgerton, the second son of the Bridgerton house. He meets a mysterious woman at a masquerade, his love interest, Sophie Beckett.

Although Netflix has only confirmed the year, the tie-in book’s January release gives hope that fans will not have to wait until the back half of 2026. Early 2026 could bring romance, drama, and the return of their favorite Bridgerton characters.

Also read: Jonathan Bailey says Bridgerton taught him nothing about romance: 'It's fantasy, isn't it?'

FAQs

Q1: When will Bridgerton Season 4 release on Netflix?

A: Netflix has confirmed 2026, but the exact month is not yet been announced. Based on the book tie-in, it could be January or February 2026.

Q2: What is the book tie-in for Season 4?

A: An Offer from a Gentleman is the Season 4 tie-in book. It releases in the US on January 6, 2026, and in Australia on January 13, 2026.

Q3: Could the season be split into parts like previous seasons?

A: Yes, based on past releases, Netflix may split Season 4 into two parts across consecutive months.