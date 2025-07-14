Jonathan Bailey says Bridgerton taught him nothing about romance: 'It's fantasy, isn't it?'

Jonathan Bailey is happily the man of the hour in Hollywood. Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley in Bridgerton season 2(Photo: X)

The 37-year-old actor who has his breakout role as Anthony Bridgerton with season 2 of the regency-era romance series, hasn't had any respite from the spotlight since, and happily so. Now while many may consider Bridgerton, across all its three seasons, to be the epitome of gilded romance, Jonathan begs to differ — respectfully.

The actor was among the recent appearances on Amelia Dimoldenberg's nifty Chicken Shop Date interview series. Among the many kitschy questions and head-on flirting, Amelia asked Jonathan if he thinks starring front and centre in Bridgerton has made him "better at romance". Now Jonathan's answer may surprise the staunchly rooted fandom, still galivanting over Anthony and Kate Sharma's slow burn romance. He said, “No! It was a fantasy, isn't it? Romance is grounded and real”.

Well that's that we guess. Amelia also asked Jonathan what he finds sexy and the heartthrob had the chicest answer up his sleeve.

"Confidence. Calm. Twinkle" — "twinkle in the eye?", Amelia confirmed to which he smirked, "Anywhere".

The conversation then of course descended into a bout of little flirting, as it always delightfully does. with Amelia pacifying herself by stating that she knows he's not available but that she's fine with it. To that, Jonathan quipped, "I'm available, but there's like a genetic predisposition". For context, the actor publicly came out as gay in 2018.

On the work front, Jonathan starred in Wicked last year, as Fiyero along side Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. He's had a big year with 2025 as well, with him leading Jurassic World Rebirth as Dr. Henry Loomis along side his newfound bestie Scarlett Johansson.

Coming back to the very fun chemistry between Amelia and Jonathan (no shocker there), the Chicken Shop Date episode is available for streaming on YouTube. As for the Bridgerton, that one's always up for a re-watch on OTT.