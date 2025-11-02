Who is Yolyn Hermios? Turquoise Alert issued as search for teen continues

Authorities in Mesa, Arizona, have issued a Turquoise Alert and are searching intensively for Yolyn Hermios. The teenager, declared missing by the police, was last seen at around 6 PM on Saturday near her home, Arizona’s Family reported. Who is Yolyn Hermios? Turquoise Alert issued as search for teenage girl continues(X/@MesaPD)

What is a Turquoise Alert?

Turquoise Alert is also known as ‘Emily’s Law’. It is named after a 14-year-old girl, Emily Pike, a murder victim whose dismembered body was found in February this year. Pike belonged to the San Carlos Apache, a Native American tribe, and disappeared three weeks before her body was found, as reported by NBC

The brutal murder led her tribe to campaign for tighter law enforcement regulations. This led to the institution of the‘Turquoise Alert’. The official website of the Arizona government describes this mechanism as: “A Turquoise Alert program establishes a notification system that provides immediate information to the public through issuing and coordinating alerts using various resources following the report of a missing endangered person, including tribal members, who is under the age of 65, and specific activation criteria are met.”

Five criteria must be met for the authorities to issue a Turquoise Alert. These are:

The person should be under the age of 65.

All available local resources have already been used by the investigating agency to find the person.

The disappearance is mysterious and suspicious, which also implies that the person concerned is not a runaway.

The individual is believed to be in imminent danger.

There is information that could be helpful if shared with the general public.

Who is Yolyn Hermios?

Yolyn Hermios’s details, as released by the Mesa Police, say that she is a 16-year-old girl from the Pacific Islander community. She is stated to be 4-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Her hair is black with faded green highlights, and her eyes are brown. When last seen, she was wearing a black shirt with red shorts and black tennis shoes.

She was last seen around her home, which is located in the Dobson and Broadway roads area. Her family is especially worried since they say it is “out of character” for her to be away from home for such a long period, AZ Family reported.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Mesa Police at (480) 644-2211 immediately.

