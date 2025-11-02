From Jeff Hoffman to Ernie Clement: Toronto Blue Jays players react after World Series loss to LA Dodgers

The Toronto Blue Jays were devastated following the World Series Game 7 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on November 1 at Rogers Center. After the 5-4 loss to LA, some of the Blue Jays players, including Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, and Jeff Hoffman, opened up about the emotions they felt, as per ESPN. Blue Jays players react after World Series loss to Dodgers: ‘Was supposed to end differently’(Getty Images via AFP)

‘It sucks’: Jeff Hoffman after loss to LA Dodgers

The Toronto Blue Jays entered Game 7 of the 121st World Series on Saturday determined to win their first World Series in 32 years. However, following stellar performances from the likes of Will Smith and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers carried the day.

"It sucks. [It was] supposed to end differently. Was just one pitch. I cost everybody here a World Series ring,” said Jeff Hoffman. The Blue Jays pitcher was hit for a game-changing home run by the Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas, who tied the game at 4-4.

Hoffman struggled to get over Miguel Rojas’s home run after the match. “It feels pretty sh*tty,” he said.

‘This one stings’: Shane Bieber

After Miguel Rojas tied the game for the LA Dodgers, Will Smith hit the Blue Jays’ Shane Bieber for a home run at the top of the 11th inning to give Los Angeles a 5-4 lead. Bieber regretted that he threw a slider at Smith, who is known to tackle sliders well.

“He was looking for it. I didn't execute. This one stings,” Bieber said. “It's going to sting for a while. This game is not for the faint of heart,” he added.

‘That loss is so tough’: Max Scherzer

Being 41 years old, Max Scherzer is on the brink of retirement. A World Series victory is all he needed at this point in his career. "I'm 41 years old and I never thought I could love baseball this much," Scherzer said, as tears washed down his face.

He said the World Series loss to LA was hard to digest because of the camaraderie in his team. "That loss is so tough because you're so close to everybody. This team had that closeness, had that camaraderie,” he added.

Scherzer pitched 4⅓ innings and gave up just one run on four hits. After the game, he assured that he was not hanging his gloves. “I can’t see how that’s the last pitch I’ve ever thrown,” Scherzer said, as per Newsweek.

‘Gave it everything we had’: Ernie Clement

Third baseman Ernie Clement was the most devastated of all. As per ESPN, he spent an entire hour crying and hugging his teammates after the gruesome loss to the Dodgers.

"We gave it everything we had," Clement said. “Ninety-nine times out of 100, those guys get the job done. Obviously, it just wasn't our night," he added.

FAQs

What was the final score of World Series Game 7?

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in World Series Game 7.

Who was the World Series Game 7 MVP?

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was crowned the World Series Game 7 MVP.

Who is the manager of the Toronto Blue Jays?

John Schneider is the manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.