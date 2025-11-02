Search
Why benches were cleared at Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game 7. Explaining Gimenez vs Wrobleski

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Nov 02, 2025 07:34 am IST

Tensions flared during Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday night when benches cleared in the fourth inning after a heated exchange between Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Andres Gimenez and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Justin Wrobleski.

The benches clear in the fourth inning between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Andres Gimenez vs Justin Wrobleski

The incident began when Wrobleski fired a 1-2 fastball inside, appearing to jam Gimenez, who flinched and raised his hand toward the pitch as if attempting to draw a hit-by-pitch call. The ball missed him, but the very next pitch did not. Gimenez was struck, prompting both players to gesture at each other before the confrontation spilled over.

Within seconds, both benches and bullpens emptied as players rushed onto the field. Though no punches were thrown, the situation grew tense enough that umpires and coaches had to step in to separate the teams. After a brief standoff, umpires issued warnings to both dugouts, cautioning against any retaliation before order was restored.

At the time of the commotion, the Blue Jays led the Dodgers 3–1 as they sought their first World Series title since 1993. The Dodgers, meanwhile, were fighting to become the first back-to-back MLB champions since the Yankees’ 1998–2000 run.

Following the dust-up, Wrobleski allowed an infield single to George Springer, a grounder that deflected off the pitcher, before striking out Nathan Lukes with runners on first and second.

Manager Dave Roberts then brought in Tyler Glasnow, who induced a crucial final out to end the inning and keep Los Angeles within two runs.

The brief on-field drama came amid a tense, high-stakes Game 7 that already featured controversy earlier in the night over Shohei Ohtani’s extended warm-up time.

