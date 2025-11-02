Sportsnet streaming down during World Series Game 7, fans outraged: 'Are you kidding me?'

Fans watching Game 7 of the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers were left fuming Saturday night as Sportsnet experienced a widespread outage, which appeared to peak around 10:45 p.m. EDT. Toronto Blue Jays' Andrés Giménez, left, throws to first to turn a double play after forcing out Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) at second during the seventh inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.(AP)

Social media reports

Many viewers reported seeing Code 23 and Code 7 errors.

One fan wrote on X, "My Sportsnet app just crashed in the 7th inning of World Series Game 7. This is the most Rogers fucking thing imaginable."

Another added, "Sportsnet, thank you for ruining my World Series experience. Every single customer deserves a refund."

A third commenter said, “Sportsnet+ having an outage during the 7th inning of the world series is beyond inexcusable, it's even worse when it's saying MY network is the issue (it's not). Shameful product.”

Another wrote, "Sportsnet crash at the top of the 7th, it’s impacting thousands of household across the country, including mine."

Another quipped, “Yesavage vs Shohei, top of 7th, and my Sportsnet stream goes down lmao what a joke.”

"Sportsnet going down during the 7th inning of game seven of the World Series is genuinely insane. For something this expensive made by a company with more money than God you’d think it would work,” wrote another user.

The game

As of writing, the Toronto Blue Jays were clinging to a 4–3 lead in the ninth inning as the World Series approached a dramatic finish. Bo Bichette delivered the game's biggest moment, launching a three-run home run that brought Toronto to the verge of its first championship in 32 years.