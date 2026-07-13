Who is Tom Kim's wife? Inside the PGA Tour star's marriage and family life
Tom Kim celebrated a major personal milestone away from golf by marrying his longtime partner in a private ceremony last year.
Tom Kim's long wait for another victory finally came to an end.
The South Korean was overcome with emotion, shedding tears of joy and relief after producing an outstanding final-round performance to win the Genesis Scottish Open, securing his first title in three years.
Away from the golf course, Kim also reached a major milestone in his personal life by getting married last year.
Who is Tom Kim married to?
According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the PGA Tour star quietly married Lee Seo-yeon last year.
Where did they meet?
The couple first crossed paths in Dallas in 2024, when Seo-yeon and her family were spending time there on a sabbatical. Kim, who had already made the Texas city his home base, grew close to her through regular Bible study gatherings.
Their friendship gradually developed into a serious relationship, largely away from public attention.
The pair chose to keep their wedding private, preferring to safeguard Seo-yeon's privacy while she continued her studies.
Shared experiences sparked the romance
The couple also share remarkably similar upbringings marked by constant travel.
"I was attracted to her because her life experiences are similar to mine," Kim told Korea JoongAng Daily.
Kim spent his childhood living in countries such as China and Thailand before relocating to the United States in 2022, where he continued building his career after turning professional at a very young age.
Seo-yeon had a similarly international upbringing, accompanying her missionary parents during their work in Mongolia and Indonesia.
Those experiences taught both of them how to adapt to new environments and create a sense of home wherever they lived.
Lee Seo-yeon's education
Seo-yeon completed a double major in economics and political science at Smith College in the United States, where she studied on a full scholarship.
She is currently pursuing further studies at University of Oxford as an exchange student.
Following the values instilled by her family, Seo-yeon leads a modest lifestyle. She hopes to become a lawyer and eventually work on public policy within the U.S. federal government.
Lee Seo-yeon's father
Her father, Lee Yong-gyu, is a well-known figure in South Korea's Christian community. He earned a doctorate from Harvard University, specializing in Middle Eastern studies and history.
Lee spent seven years serving as a missionary in Ulaanbaatar before establishing Jakarta International University in Indonesia. He is also the author of the 2006 best-selling book ‘Letting Go’, which has sold more than 760,000 copies.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More